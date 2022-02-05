It's been a chilly start to the Hot Air Affair this weekend. With unfavorable weather conditions, no balloons have taken off, but there are still two more chances to catch a (weather dependent) lift off and various uplifting events.

Ideal flight conditions Light winds, less than 6 mph.

Good visibility.

Sunshine or if cloudy, high cloud ceilings.

Tonight, the Hot Air Balloon Moon Glow is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. If the weather is yet again windy, the Field of Fire will take its place. It will be a photo-worthy evening.

Cap off your night with bingo for the boosters at Camp St. Croix-RCU Discovery Center, 345 Riverview Drive.

Tomorrow morning, Feb. 6 at 7:35 a.m. is the last scheduled launch time for the 2022 event.

Catch the High Noon Hot Balloon Fat Bike Race at 12 p.m. on Sunday at Lakefront Park.

To finish off this years events, head over to Perch Lake by the boat landing at Homestead Park for a free kids ice fishing contest. From 1-3pm, equipment and mentors will be on site. Vinny the Shark will be there to cheer on the young fishermen.

Watch the Hot Air Affair website, Facebook or Twitter for updates, cancelations and more information on all the fun.