It's been a chilly start to the Hot Air Affair this weekend. With unfavorable weather conditions, no balloons have taken off, but there are still two more chances to catch a (weather dependent) lift off and various uplifting events.
Hot Air Affair fireworks
Doug Cottrell caught a magical moment -- fireworks in the middle of winter, thanks to the Hot Air Affair.
Hot Air Affair Fireworks
Hudson celebrated the kick off to the 2022 Hot Air Affair with fireworks on the waterfront.
Hot Air Affair Wooge
Pilot Scott Wooge prepares to put together his hot air balloon early Friday morning, Feb. 5.
Hot Air Affair crew
It takes a crew to set up a hot air balloon.
Scott Wooge
Wooge has been ballooning for over three decades.
Hot Air Affair flame
Heat is added to hot air balloons at a rate of 9-18 million BTU's (British Thermal Units) per hour, depending on the burner.
Hot Air Affair balloon assembly
Three people worked to get Wooge's balloon up. Due to an equipment malfunction, it didn't make it upright.
Hot Air Affair SCEC balloon
St. Croix Electric Cooperative partnered with Touchstone Energy to fly this balloon.
Hot Air Affair inflation
Wooge pumped heat into his balloon, before the burners malfunctioned. He suspects they were too cold.
Hot Air Affair disassembly
The Touchstone Energy Balloon was put away by a crew of SCEC staff and Wooge.
Torchlight Parade
Everyone enjoyed the Torchlight parade, especially those celebrating a birthday.
Torchlight Parade basket
Hot air balloon baskets with burners attached made their way down Second Street on Friday night, Feb. 5.
Torchlight Parade smiles
With a personal heat warmer above their heads, those in the parade were kept warm on the chilly evening.
Smoosh board competition
The wacky winter sport of smoosh board was a fan favorite at today's Hot Air Affair festivities.
Smoosh board dinoS'more
Each team of four locked into 2 ski boards, shimmying their way around a course.
Smoosh board crash
It's not as easy as it looks.
Smoosh board malfunction
As in any sport, sometimes there is an equipment malfunction.
Ice carving at Hot Air Affair
What will this award-winning ice carver create for the “S'mores and more, balloons galore" theme for Hot Air Affair?
Hot Air Affair ice carving
What has started as a few, large sheets of ice will result in a beautiful work of art.
Light winds, less than 6 mph. Good visibility. Sunshine or if cloudy, high cloud ceilings.
Tonight, the Hot Air Balloon Moon Glow is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. If the weather is yet again windy, the Field of Fire will take its place. It will be a photo-worthy evening.
Cap off your night with bingo for the boosters at Camp St. Croix-RCU Discovery Center, 345 Riverview Drive.
Tomorrow morning, Feb. 6 at 7:35 a.m. is the last scheduled launch time for the 2022 event.
Catch the High Noon Hot Balloon Fat Bike Race at 12 p.m. on Sunday at Lakefront Park.
To finish off this years events, head over to Perch Lake by the boat landing at Homestead Park for a free kids ice fishing contest. From 1-3pm, equipment and mentors will be on site. Vinny the Shark will be there to cheer on the young fishermen.
Watch the Hot Air Affair
website, Facebook or Twitter for updates, cancelations and more information on all the fun.
