It wasn’t a particularly sunny day for prom, but on Saturday, April 23, Hudson High School students put on their spiffiest outfits for a night in the “Secret Garden.”
Students participated in the grand march at the high school before coronation, which was followed by the dance.
Each student’s attire this year was nothing short of show-stopping. Pink, red and colored tuxedos and suits were complimented by glitzy and glamorous gowns in every color of the rainbow.
Here are some of the photos you sent us.
Nod to Abbey Road
Abbey Road anyone? Gabe Hockbein, Garret Mau, Liam McDonald, Evan Kostynick Gabe Stolz, Max Bevers, Jonathan Hartwig and Bryce Meyer.
Hudson prom 2022
Hayley McGee and Scout Wisse are both seniors at Hudson High School. The two posed for a photo on prom day.
Prom court
Brady Schoder, Isabel Petricka, Prom King Shloke Jani, Prom Queen Rylee Affolter, Bennett Hatfield, Francis Foster.
Hudson prom
Andrew Coffey, Callie Kreuger, Jenna Timmerman, Jaiden Warner.
In the 'Secret Garden'
Ava Breault, Maya Susa, Seijin Klepp, Brian O'Dwyer, Eli Davis.
Before prom in Woodbury City Park
Ana Martins, Kira Young, Sophie Czupryna and Noelle Wiste snap a prom selfie at Woodbury City Park.
