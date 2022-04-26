Prom group

Junior students from Hudson High School (l to r): Roux Paradowski, Ellie Hall, Kellen Grossenbacher, Katie Grismore, Sam Beucler, Avery Haider, Seth Heath, Kadence Bergum, Will McDonald, Sophia Hughes, Derrick Hamann, Sophia Nault, Liam Salama, Parker Butterfield, Maizy Birkel

Spencer Krueger, Brooks Bluske.

 Submitted

It wasn’t a particularly sunny day for prom, but on Saturday, April 23, Hudson High School students put on their spiffiest outfits for a night in the “Secret Garden.”

Students participated in the grand march at the high school before coronation, which was followed by the dance. 

Each student’s attire this year was nothing short of show-stopping. Pink, red and colored tuxedos and suits were complimented by glitzy and glamorous gowns in every color of the rainbow. 

Here are some of the photos you sent us. 

