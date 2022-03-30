Better than 1,800 people, most of them under 4 feet tall, braved a brisk north wind to party at the New Richmond Regional Airport with Chase, Marshall, Rubble and Skye, better known as the Pup Patrol, on Saturday, March 26.
Based on Nickelodeon’s famous larger than life K-9’s, the Pup Patrol entertained and educated their pint-sized fans with a program filled with storytelling, safety lessons and dance time.
The idea to invite the Pups was the brainchild of Assistant Library Director Jennifer Rickert. Rickert along with Youth Librarian Julie Irwiin and their staff began planning the party in November 2021.
From left: Robert Rice, Pup Patrol character Skye, Britta Rice, MaryKay Rice, Tyler Heidtke, Jennifer Rickard, Emily Dunn, Pup Patrol character Chase, Monica LaVold, Pup Patrol character Marshall, Jenna Wiedenfeld, Todd Kittel, Julie Irwin, Pup Patrol character Rubble, Ashley Hill and Noah Wiedenfeld.
A fan got an up-close and Pup Patrol sized hug from Skye at the Pup Patrol party, Saturday, at the New Richmond Regional Airport.
Pup Patrol member Rubble shared a dance with a fan during the Pup Patrol party, Saturday, at the New Richmond Regional Airport.
Irwin capitalized on the Pup Patrol rescue pup’s different roles in service to the city of Adventure Bay and invited the city of New Richmond to provide fire trucks, police cars, dump trucks and other vehicles for kids to explore.
“We wanted to offer something fun for families with young children who possibly didn't have the resources, time, or interest to travel for spring break,” Irwin said.
Judging by the popularity of Paw Patrol books and DVDs circulated at the library and with the release of the most recent Paw Patrol movie in August 2021, staff anticipated a good turnout. The event started garnering attention on Facebook to the tune of more than 1,000 interested. That is when Airport Manager Mike Demulling and his staff stepped up volunteering the main hangar and support for the event.
“The best partnership came from the New Richmond Airport when they offered to host the event in their main hangar. We had a large space for the event with staff who wanted to make it happen, and we had child-centered entertainment that featured stories, songs, dancing and trucks,” Irwin said.
The library’s plan came together in an awesome display of community. Laughter, dancing and smiles filled the hangar from wall to wall. A number of those smiles belonged to library staff.
