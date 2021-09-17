Patriots Day 8
Buy Now

Willow River Elementary celebrates what they call Patriots Day, annually honoring local heros.

"We invite men and women in uniform to be honored," said Julie Solfest, Special Ed paraprofessional. "We do this every year on 9/11 in remembrance of that day." The event was held on Friday, Sept. 10. 

Solfest and 5th grade teacher, Christopher Reckinger, organized the event and Willow River Music Specialist, Lindsey Jentzsch, sang the National Anthem. 

This year, 5th graders helped to introduce the uniformed men and women who were in attendance from the Hudson Fire Department, Hudson Police Department and Color Guard Veterans.

Willow River Elementary Patriots Day

1 of 8

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you