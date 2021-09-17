Willow River Elementary celebrates what they call Patriots Day, annually honoring local heros.
"We invite men and women in uniform to be honored," said Julie Solfest, Special Ed paraprofessional. "We do this every year on 9/11 in remembrance of that day." The event was held on Friday, Sept. 10.
Solfest and 5th grade teacher, Christopher Reckinger, organized the event and Willow River Music Specialist, Lindsey Jentzsch, sang the National Anthem.
This year, 5th graders helped to introduce the uniformed men and women who were in attendance from the Hudson Fire Department, Hudson Police Department and Color Guard Veterans.
Mark Schiltgen, Karol Strey, Bob Oehmke, Dale Schmidt, Lyle Fridlund, Art Feyereisen and John Helgeson of the Color Guard attended the Patriots Day event.
Hudson Police Officers James Wildman, Kate Speidel, Caleb Kostick, David Massmann and Sergeant Pete Schultz joined the students on Patriots Day.
Hudson Fire Department members Jon Coty, Brian Lorentson, Chad Cichosz and Tom Zeuli attended on Patriots Day.
