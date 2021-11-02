Mary Park was no place for the squeamish or timid Saturday night. A full menagerie of demons, zombies, ghosts, ghouls and pretty much anything else that inhabits your nightmares was waiting in the dark to ambush families at the second annual Scary Park Haunted Drive-Thru sponsored by the Kiwanis and Rotary Clubs of New Richmond.
It was a perfect night to get scared out of your skin and more than a few people wished their tinted windows had been much darker.
Like moths to a flame, more than 700 carloads (1,755 people) and 16 hayrides (220 people) of brave or crazy families ignored their better judgment and made free will donations to file through the park hypnotized by the horror clawing at their windows. It is likely auto insurance would not cover what happened inside some of those unsuspecting cars.
Scary Mary Park may not have been the ideal place to operate, but despite their best efforts, this skilled team of healthcare professionals could not save the patient. (L-R) Cole Kvitek, Lauren Kvitek, Maddi Balduc, Bailee Nelson, Melissa Nelson and Cris Herman.
Dance Explosion's rendition of Dancing In The Dark might not be what you were expecting Saturday night at Scary Mary Park in New Richmond. (L-R) back row: Brynn Atzmiller, Elin Knutson, Jojo Feldkamp, Cora Knutson, Ellie Formo, (front row): Keira Berends, Kaylee Raymond.
Congratulations to the clubs and their many complicit corporate partners for a job well done scaring the living daylights out of hundreds of good, hard-working folks just out for a Halloween fun and in the process raising more than $4,000.
Tom Lindfors is a western Wisconsin freelance journalist and former Star-Observer reporter. Contact him attom@lindforsphoto.com
