Hudson High School prom, with a Secret Garden theme, will be Saturday, April 23.
We want to see your photos! Send us your favorite prom pictures at hudsonnews@orourkemediagroup.com. Please include where the photo was taken and who is in the photo.
Share your pictures with us by noon on Monday, April 26, to be featured in the newspaper.
Grand march will be held at 7 p.m. at the high school. Immediately following grand march will be coronation and the dance.
Grand march spectators are required to purchase tickets before the event. Tickets are $6 and can be purchased online.
