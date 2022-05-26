The St. Croix Valley Syttende Mai Society gathered to celebrate Norway's Constitution Day, May 17, after over two years of not gathering. The celebration included 90 people who enjoyed chatting and dining after the long absence.
Len Oleson and lld friends at St Croix Syttende Mai.
The St Croix Syttende Mai Society gathered on May 17 to celebrate Norway's Constitution Day.
Len Oleson and lld friends at St Croix Syttende Mai.
The program started with the singing of the Norwegian and United States national anthems and was followed by a Norwegen speaker.
The speaker talked about the hardships in the country due to the invasion by Germany and how freedom should not be taken for granted.
