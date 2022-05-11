Stomp the Stigma mental health walk

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, students joined community members in a walk from the middle school to the high school in the first annual Stomp the Stigma mental health walk.

More than100 people of all ages took advantage of a beautiful spring day, Saturday, May 7, to march to call attention to the stigma still attached to mental health.

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, School Nutrition Coordinator Kate Watkins along with members of the New Richmond School District Wellness Committee invited students and community members to participate in the first annual Stomp the Stigma mental health walk. Participants walked from the middle school to the high school football stadium where a number of businesses and organizations providing products and services pertaining to mental health were waiting as part of a wellness fair.

Organizations at the fair included:

  • Power Up

  • Make it OK

  • Westfields Hospital

  • Living Well Together

  • Growing through Grief

  • The Butterfly Path

  • Will's Playground

  • Northwood Technical College

  • First Lutheran Church

  • Pivotal Health Chiropractic

  • Velocity Physical Therapy

  • Rhythmz Bodywork & Fitness

  • Kiwanis

Student organizations:

  • Student Council

  • Key Club

  • FFA

  • LOTUS

  • AP Psychology

The walk raised $2,300 in donations to address mental health and wellness in students at the New Richmond School District. Those efforts include but are not limited to: support for students grieving the loss of a loved one, enrichment activities to support student mental health, and existing fundraising efforts such as Will's Playground. 

District social emotional learning coach Greg Kier and administrative assistant Patty Berger both addressed the importance for individuals facing mental health challenges, to be able to talk to someone, to access a support system whether through family, faith, school or professional counseling, and for those connected to people confronting challenges to recognize the challenges and provide support in whatever forms needed. 

Stomp the Stigma strives to promote asking for help as a strength not a weakness and that challenges to mental health are real, more prevalent than widely acknowledged and manageable with the right support.    

