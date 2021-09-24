More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease.
120,000 people live with Alzheimer’s in Wisconsin.
Alzheimer’s is the sixth leading cause of death in the U.S. Between the years 2000 and 2018, deaths from Alzheimer’s increased by 146%.
More than 16 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias;196,000 in Wisconsin.
Donations can still be made to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s through December 31 by mail or online.
Mail-in: Alzheimer's Association, Attn: Western WI/New Richmond, Wisconsin Walk, 7900 W. 78th Street, Suite 100, Minneapolis, MN 55439
Online: http://act.alz.org/WesternWI
Walkers and teams from across the area participated in this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Western Wisconsin and New Richmond at New Richmond High School on Sept. 18.
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s rejoined in person this year, with the health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers remaining top priorities.
The Walk is anticipated to raise more than $69,000 to fund research and local services in Western Wisconsin, New Richmond and surrounding areas including support groups, education, information and referral services, care and support, advocacy efforts and a 24/7 Helpline – 800.272.3900.
“The Walk to End Alzheimer’s plays a critical role in advancing our mission in the fight against Alzheimer’s and other dementias,” said David Grams, Executive Director, Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin Chapter. “We’re grateful for how the local community rallied together to bring awareness and funds to support our mission. We thank everyone for their unrelenting dedication to helping us end Alzheimer’s.”
The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk ®.
Now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
