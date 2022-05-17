It was first in 1995, when Lana Sjoberg’s eldest son, Christopher, was in Mrs. Watscheke’s second-grade class, the first collaborative rainforest was installed at the Phipps Center for the Arts.

This year, for the annual Tropical Wings Migration Celebration, May 13-14, Sjoberg worked with the Phipps and the students of Willow River Elementary School to kick off the celebration with a similar, collaborative and immersive exhibit.

If you go to the Phipps rainforest exhibit What: Tropical Rainforest immersive exhibit By: Lana Sjoberg with Willow River Elementary School students When: Now through Aug. 12, Monday-Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Where: The Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson. Cost: Free More information: thephipps.org and tropicalwings.org.

The elements

In 1995, just like this year, the students of Willow River Elementary School helped create the immersive experience.

Each grade had a specific project.

The second graders made origami frogs, third graders the insects and fifth graders the canopy, bamboo and banana leaves.

When you first enter the environment, installed in the Atrium gallery, you’ll see a palm towering over you in the center of the room. If you look closer, you’ll notice a line of leaf cutter ants making their way down the tree.

Though they started as stagnant insects made by the kindergarteners, Sjoberg was adamant they should move.

She called up the boy-turned-man that helped her create the exhibit the first time around – Christopher.

Now living in New York, they hopped on a Facetime call. Sjoberg needed to borrow his K’Nex; an engineering, buildable toy, a little more extravagant than a Lego.

Without hesitation, Christopher walked his mom through which pieces to grab from his childhood collection and how to attach them to each other.

Once that was completed, it took a trip to the hardware store and a detailed diagram drawn by an retired electrician to make the ants move, but Sjoberg constructed the mechanism all with her own two hands.

It was well worth the effort.

The moving ants were a fan favorite among the youngest gallery installers – the fourth graders.

It was this class that was tasked with an extra special project – creating and installing the migratory birds.

In addition to making individually and intricately made migratory birds, the fourth graders helped make the vines and bromeliads seen in the exhibit as well.

Both Sjoberg and Anastasia Shartin, Phipps cultural director, gave credit to the help and enthusiasm from fourth grade teachers Sarah Brackemyer and Katie Zehren for working with students to learn about their birds.

It wasn’t just a cardboard creation, but an opportunity to study migratory patterns, bird characteristics and the environments in which the birds they created live in.

Prior to the fourth graders’ installation, Sjoberg made multiple trips back and forth to the Phipps and Willow River, making sure everything was in place.

The installation

If you heard strings of bird noises on the afternoon of May 12, you may have encountered a “migration.”

The 48 fourth graders from Willow River “migrated” to the Phipps, walking the seven blocks from their school, cawing along the way.

Sjoberg had set up flags made of duct tape throughout the route to mark where in their migratory journey they would be. There were flags for Nicaragua, Costa Rica, the United States and more.

At each flag, they were to sing, caw or crow like the bird they had studied.

Before they rounded the corner from Vine onto First Street, you could hear them coming.

Each had a cardboard bird in hand.

When they arrived, the grade split into two groups. One worked to install the birds.

Sjoberg, parent chaperones, the Willow River teachers and principal worked individually with each student to find the best place for their bird to rest in the tropical rainforest.

“It was really fun,” Sjoberg said after the installation was complete.

That same group, while they were waiting to install or had finished installing, sat with Nina Koch to discuss their birds.

“It was a rich reinforcement of what they learned,” Shartin said.

The other group went on a quick trip through some various countries. Shartin, Judy Freund and Patty Mueller of Tropical Wings, set up a “customs” circuit. Each child was provided a passport to get stamped.

Tropical Wings is “a non-profit volunteer organization whose mission is to support the Sister Parks Agreement between the National Park Service in the Upper Midwest and national parks on the Osa Peninsula of Costa Rica by promoting an awareness of Neotropical migratory birds and supporting habitat conservation through building relationships within and between communities at both ends of the migration.”

They were asked questions they might be asked if traveling the country. They traveled through places like Costa Rica right there in the Phipps.

Any additional time was spent in the Phipps galleries.

“It went really smooth,” Shartin said. Despite having 48 fourth grade students, they all were respectful, interested and inquisitive.

The collaboration with the Phipps provides the school an opportunity to show students the resource they have at their fingertips, Principal Susan Hellmers said, especially because it’s only a 15 minute walk from the school.

The students were undoubtedly responsive to the opportunity.

Tropical Wings kick-off

Some of the students returned the following evening for the kick-off of the Migration Celebration, organized by Tropical Wings and co-hosted by the Phipps.

The Carpenter Nature Center hosted the Migration Celebration on Saturday, May 14.

With refreshments, more bird crafting projects and a visit from the Carpenter Nature Center’s live red-tailed hawk and barred owl, students brought their families to show them where their birds were in the rainforest.

“It was one of our best Migration Celebration events yet in both attendance and engagement,” Shartin said.