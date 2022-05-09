The artistic intuition of children.

Long awaited family gatherings.

Musicians producing their sounds.

History through storytelling.

These are the “real magics” embodied at Hudson’s Real Magic House.

It’s not the home of a magician and rabbits don’t live in hats.

Rather, Devon and Isaac Brazil have curated a space that “inspires a childlike state of wonder” in a nearly 137-year-old home.

Until the couple bought it in 2020, it had been a single-family home.

The Brazils, two creative and curious souls, knew, even while the world was shut down during the heat of COVID-19, that someday the industry of lodging would reemerge.

Both Isaac and Devon have experience as event and experience designers. Combine their specialties, passions and skill sets and you get the Real Magic House.

The Brazils looked at an establishment for sale in Red Wing, Minnesota, but ultimately experienced a “real magic” when they entered the home at 904 Sixth St. in Hudson. In awe of the intricacies and history, they bought the 11-room home, spending much of the lockdown preparing it for visitors.

“It’s a spot that is meant to be shared with people,” Devon said.

Over the last 30 years, the home has had a mix of owners, all who have contributed to its current, elegant state.

When the Brazils took ownership, there was work to be done, but the upkeep and renovations from the previous residents were significant. The two are grateful for that.

One of the most significant owners of the home was Helen Hughes, who resided at the Sixth Street residence her whole life, 1905-1993.

In a Facebook group titled “Historic Hudson, WI,” 157 comments were made on the post from 2021, sharing memories of her life and impact on the community.

For a significant portion of her career, Hughes was a teacher.

“She received her college education at Carleton College and the University of Minnesota,” the post reads. “Helen taught mathematics and Latin, and she coached the debate team for some time. Helen was involved with educating young people even after her retirement. She is listed in the 1991 yearbook as a mathematics tutor.”

When the Real Magic House opened its doors to the community during the 2021 Christmas Tour of Homes, some visitors would recount their memories with Hughes to the Brazils. Some noted they remembered the kitchen from tutoring sessions.

“It was a beautiful welcome from the community,” Devon said.

If you missed a tour of the Sixth Street house on the Christmas Tour of Homes, a chance is around the corner. The Hudson Trolley Company will feature the house this summer, beginning May 16, during their Scenic City/Historic Tour.

The community that Hughes inspired, continues to emanate from the events and groups that the Real Magic House holds, bringing a sense of nostalgia, but also of ingenuity, creativity and hope.

Devon has a history working with women’s groups both mindfully and spiritually. Meditation and mystical markets are events she has hosted and hopes to continue to host in the future.

Recently, the house hosted a group of young artists, all of whom had the opportunity to show and sell their work.

During their time in the space, they worked on a collaborative art piece. Mediums of sketch, collage, paint and more all were incorporated into the final product, which is currently hanging on the main level of the Real Magic House.

This is another example of the “real magic” the Brazils are celebrating.

Though the space has a bed and breakfast license, it’s not always functioning in exactly that sense.

A significant number of the visitors the house has had are groups, like bridal parties, work meetings or families needing a place to gather overnight.

Patrons can also rent rooms for special events, like birthday parties, performances, artist collaborations and more.

It was on their first wedding anniversary, May 1, that the Brazils booked their first wedding at the Real Magic House.

If that isn’t “real magic,” I’m not sure what is.

There are countless ways in which the rooms in the Real Magic House can be utilized and the Brazils are hopeful about future collaborations.

The community of Hudson is the perfect place for that energy, too. Since moving to Hudson, the Brazils have felt invited and welcomed by all the businesses and neighbors they’ve come in contact with and worked with thus far.

Between local artists and businesses, the Brazils are hoping to continue to contribute to that collaborative vision.

Real magic is what is real and what is tangible. It’s not Santa. It’s not a trick. It doesn’t come in the form of a rule book.

Magic doesn’t have to wear a costume or deceive you.

The couple hopes that the Real Magic House will provide a space for the community to make new traditions and celebrate the magic in our everyday lives.

It’s been about 135 years of collaboration between Hudson residents, explained the Brazils. Now, it’s their turn to add to the masterpiece at 904 Sixth Street.

“We made the best decision,” Isaac said.