Star Prairie Easter Egg event

Chad Constantineau (having way too much fun!) positioned the sugar cookie just right for his son Cruz’s big bite, Saturday, at the Lions Club Easter Event in Star Prairie.

 Tom Lindfors

It was standing room only at the Star Prairie Community Center on Saturday afternoon as kids and parents alike posed for photos with Mr. and Mrs. Easter Bunny in between games of Bunny Bingo. 

Winning cards earned kids an Easter egg filled with a surprise. Lions Club volunteers manned the bingo tumbler and the kitchen serving up hot dogs, chips, drinks, bunny sugar cookies and the less popular bowl of carrots. 

A steady line of kids at the bunny bean bag game kept members of the Star Prairie Royalty busy. Really the only thing missing was a Bunny Elvis. 

Star Prairie Easter event

The Lions Club put on the full bunny and if all the smiles and laughter were any measure, it was a hopping success.

Tom Lindfors is a western Wisconsin freelance journalist and former Star-Observer reporter. Contact him at tom@lindforsphoto.com

