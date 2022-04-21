It was standing room only at the Star Prairie Community Center on Saturday afternoon as kids and parents alike posed for photos with Mr. and Mrs. Easter Bunny in between games of Bunny Bingo.
Winning cards earned kids an Easter egg filled with a surprise. Lions Club volunteers manned the bingo tumbler and the kitchen serving up hot dogs, chips, drinks, bunny sugar cookies and the less popular bowl of carrots.
A steady line of kids at the bunny bean bag game kept members of the Star Prairie Royalty busy. Really the only thing missing was a Bunny Elvis.
Scarlette Frey at Sun Prairie Easter event
Scarlette Frey had the look of someone who was about to win at bunny bingo Saturday at the Star Prairie Community Center Easter event sponsored by the Lions Club.
Lions Club volunteers manned the kitchen at the Star Prairie Community Center, Saturday, serving up hot dogs, chips, drinks, bunny sugar cookies and the less popular bowl of carrots. From left are: Matthew Ohler, Christina Ohler, Ronda Bierbrauer and Chris Boardman.
Easter Bunnies at Star Prairie Easter Celebration
It’s not every Easter you get to do the double bunny, just ask (from left) Greta Nelson, Elijah Fox and Ella Nelson.
Croix Zerwas was just one lucky letter away from bingo Saturday at the Star Prairie Community Center Easter event sponsored by the Lions Club.
Lions Club member Bob Bensen manned Bunny Bingo Saturday at the Star Prairie Community Center.
The Lions Club put on the full bunny and if all the smiles and laughter were any measure, it was a hopping success.
Tom Lindfors is a western Wisconsin freelance journalist and former Star-Observer reporter. Contact him at tom@lindforsphoto.com.
