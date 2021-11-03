After a two-year hiatus from the full musical experience, Hudson high schoolers are antsy to perform for a live audience.

If you go... Hudson High School Musical What: Annie Where: Hudson High School When: Nov. 5, 6, 12 and 13 at 7 pm; Nov. 7 and 14 at 2 p.m. Cost: $10 youth; $15 adult Get tickets online at ci.ovationtix.com/35454 .

Opening this week on Friday, Nov. 5, at 7 p.m., join Annie, Warbucks, Hannigan and the other New Yorkers back in 1933 for a family friendly adventure.

“It’s been a blast,” said Evgenia Roth, a senior playing the lead role of Annie. “We are going to be ready,” she said.

Roth is excited for the week ahead and confident about opening night. She has a bit of cautious optimism about adding Jazz the dog, though, who will play the role of Sandy. Dogs can’t exactly memorize their entrance cues as has the rest of the cast.

Michael Wirth, along with many of the seniors, will be returning to the stage in front of a full capacity audience for the first time since their sophomore year.

“I missed it so much,” Wirth, who plays Rooster Hannigan, said. “I was reminded how much I loved it,” he said, referencing the feeling of being on stage and working on a production.

Others, like high school junior Jackson O’Brien, playing the role of Oliver Warbucks, have kept honing their craft during the pandemic -- just without a stage and seats full of engaged audience members.

“COVID disrupted a lot of things,” he said. “But it didn’t disrupt singing. I’d been improving all throughout my sophomore year,” even if from the safety of his own home.

In her 18 years working with the Hudson High School musical, the students have never performed “Annie,” musical co-director and high school music director Kari Heisler said. After two years without a performance, “Annie” brings an optimistic message that’s great for all ages.

Heisler noted the important and incredible work of parents, who have been working tirelessly alongside her co-director and husband, Rico Heisler, actors, staff, crew and pit to put the show together.

Your eyes and ears will be filled with the magic of the theater during this excellent rendition of a fan favorite and broadway classic. Tickets are on sale now.