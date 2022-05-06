What does it take to cut lunchroom waste in half in an elementary school? A few recycling bins, compost buckets, a bunch of motivation that only children have and the promise of the golden garbage bin trophy.

EP Rock waste reduction by grade level Kindergarten by 53% First by 50% Second by 64% Third by 75% Fourth by 55% Fifth by 50% School-wide reduction of 57%

EP Rock Elementary students have been participating in a waste reduction challenge, cutting down on the waste they send to the landfill.

A group of fourth and fifth grade students were on “lunch room duty.” Each day, they alternated jobs, helping the younger students place their waste in the correct bins.

These students explained the goal of the challenge: cut down on waste by composting and recycling.

Since the beginning of the challenge, EP Rock has reduced its lunchroom waste by 57 percent.

One of the student strategies was to only take what they wanted to eat. You can always go back for more, one student said.

They learned there is only a certain type of food you can place in the compost. It has to be fresh. It can’t be cooked. And there can’t be any additives, like some of the prepackaged fruit cups.

The students also learned that all of their garbage goes to a landfill in Eau Claire.

“It all doesn’t belong in there,” one fifth grader said.

Liz Malanaphy, educational assistant at EP ROck, spearheaded the challenge at EP Rock. She said by cutting down on waste, the school is not only diverting trash from the landfill, they’re diverting carbon emissions by reducing the number of trips to the Eau Claire landfill.

As each group ate lunch, the fourth and fifth grade helpers made their rounds, asking students if they had items they were finished with.

They then placed them in the correct bin.

When that lunch period finished, the older students helped their younger peers place waste items in the correct bins before leaving their trays to be washed.

The fourth and fifth graders then gathered to weigh the bins on an old school nurses scale, determining how many pounds of trash that period had accumulated.

Immediately, the school started to see exceptional results.

The students admitted the challenge was a little tricky, but ultimately they’re excited about the impact they’re having and optimistic about their progress.

When the challenge came to a close, the golden garbage bin trophy wasn’t on the line anymore.

A golden garbage can was presented to the first grade for the least garbage every day (under 10 pounds) and a golden garbage can was presented to the third graders for the greatest waste reduction.

One of the fourth graders said even though they won’t be tracking it, she’ll still try to eliminate some of her waste.

Malanaphy is hopeful the school will continue to use recycling and composting as alternative options to the landfill, especially since the students have been so receptive and the numbers speak for themselves.

Malanaphy said they did look for a pig or chicken farmer who could take all the food waste, including compost and the meat, bread and other food products, but they were not able to find one.

“If we were able to do so, we would be really close to a zero waste situation,” she said. Those interested are invited to contact Malanaphy at malanaea@hudsonraiders.org.