Attending a professional sporting event has many draws. The atmosphere is unique. The smell of beer; the freshly grilled hot dogs or popped popcorn; the energy of the crowd; and of course, the mascot.
Whether you’re an adult who gets a good laugh from a mascot’s dance moves, a teenager who wants to snap a picture or a toddler who is a little too frightened to move, mascots are an irreplaceable part of the game.
A mystery lies underneath the fuzzy head. Who plays the mascot?
Daniel Ruefman had dreams just like any other child. He would sneak down to his basement in west Pennsylvania to pitch a rubber ball against the wall. He didn’t even play baseball, but the idea of becoming a professional pitcher was an exhilarating dream.
The little soccer player grew into a teenager who joked about what his dream job was. When all the other students in his Spanish class took the conventional dream jobs, he thought of the most outrageous profession he could – mascota profesional. A professional mascot.
It was all laughs until one day, during a shift as a server and party host at Chuck E Cheese, Ruefman was asked by a guy lingering in the corner, if he’d like to try out to be the mascot for the Ontario Hockey League’s Erie Otters.
He was the only one who showed up, so he got the job.
Ruefman spent about four years under a mascot head for the Otter’s and the Erie SeaWolves minor league baseball team.
In February, Ruefman released his memoir “What the Fuzz? Survival stories of a minor league mascot,” recounting the hilarious, heartwarming and out-of-the-box stories “while working as a glorified stuffed animal.”
Ruefman moved to Hudson in 2011 to take a job at the University of Wisconsin-Stout. Currently he works at the university as a professor in the College of Arts, Communication, Humanities and Social Sciences.
He had documented his four years of mascoting in a diary, but he thought the stories he had were ridiculous.
“Who would want to read these?” was one of the anxious questions that circled around in his head.
But, Ruefman always wanted to be a writer.
After battling a bit of imposter syndrome, finding a publisher to take on his book and the long waiting game that comes with finalizing a book, Ruefman finally has his work in his hands. It can be in yours, too. Adelaide Books, Ruefman’s publisher, is selling the book. It also can be ordered on Amazon.
“Dreams come true, even if they’re not in the way you expect,” Ruefman said.
Ruefman may not have used those pitching skills he practiced in his basement as a kid, but he did find himself fulfilling his dream, in a sense. He made it out onto the field, only he was in a mascot head and had his own theme song.
