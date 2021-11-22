River Crest Elementary School staff and students celebrated their National Blue Ribbon honor with the support of parents and the Hudson Band.
Shivering parents lined the streets as the wind gusted through their ears. The Hudson band rounded the corner, beginning a small parade. The mitted students waving blue ribbons followed River Crest Principal Kim Osterhues and former River Crest Principal Katie Coppenbarger, bearing a “River Crest Elementary 2021 National Blue Ribbon” banner.
As the kindergarten through sixth graders skipped down the road, supporters cheered and waved.
The parade dwindled, and the students gathered at the front of the building, with the band playing beside them. Coppenbarger and Osterhues addressed the crowd in congratulations before the students made their way back inside, to warm their noses and wrap up the rest of their day in the classroom.
In September, State Superintendent Jill Underly commended eight Wisconsin public schools for receiving National Blue Ribbon School honors from the U.S. Department of Education, including River Crest.
“These schools have gone above and beyond in their support for students,” Underly said. “I applaud the hard work and commitment of both teachers and students at each of these schools, and I am excited to recognize them today as National Blue Ribbon Schools.”
Nominated by the state superintendent in February, the public schools completed an application and underwent a national review process.
Wisconsin’s award-winning schools are among 325 to receive the honor nationwide and were recognized in one of two performance categories, based on Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction data from the 2018-2019 school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.