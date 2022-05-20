Area St. Croix region high school art students were encouraged to enter a piece of their artwork from this school year for a chance at the seventh Nelson Defense scholarship.
The first prize scholarship winners receive $500. Nelson Defense, a Wisconsin criminal defense law firm, will display the student artwork for a year in their offices before returning the student’s their work
Three Hudson High School senior students, taught by Nick Koss and Sean Sautes, were selected.
Eden Mitchell will be attending Grand Canyon University in Arizona and majoring in graphic design. Mitchell’s winning work was a close-up graphite pencil drawing of a classmate.
Hailey Kowalchyk will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay and majoring in environmental science with minors in humanities and art.
"This painting was created with the intent of showing the end of an era,” Kowalchyk writes. “As the bus rusts in the field, it represents how many memories and stories it held. The major elements of the piece include the rust on the bus, and the weeds and darkness surrounding in the background."
Dante Ransanici will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire with a major in graphic design. Ransanici writes, "A recreation of the iconic lob/alley-Oop by Dwayne Wade to Lebron James. The NBA players have been replaced with Aaron Nelson, Adam Nero, and Steve Miller from Nelson Defense.
