To kick off this season of “American Song Contest,” the Hudson-raised band that currently resides in Minneapolis, Yam Haus, took the live LA stage.

Rhode Island’s Hueston was sent directly through to the semi-finals with his song, “Held On Too Long.” Three more performers have the chance to move forward, but will rely solely on votes. You can vote through Wednesday morning.

'American Song Contest' episode one performers Arkansas: Kelsey Lamb, “Never Like this.” Connecticut: Michael Bolton, “Beautiful World.” Indiana: UG skywalkin, “Love In My City.” Iowa: Alisabeth Von Presley, “Wonder.” Minnesota: Yam Haus, “Ready to Go.” Mississippi: Keyone Starr, “Fire.” Oklahoma: AleXa, “Wonderland.” Puerto Rico: Christian Pagán, “LOKO.” Rhode Island: Hueston, “Held On Too Long.” Wisconsin: Jake’O, “Feel Your Love.” Wyoming: Ryan Charles, “New Boot Goofin’.”

Yam Haus, with band members Lars Pruitt on lead vocals, Jake Felstow on drums, Zach Beinlich on bass and Seth Blum on guitar, performed their soon-to-be hit song, “Ready to Go,” on Monday night.

The four were the first of the 56 acts to perform. Over the next few weeks, they’ll go toe-to-toe with solo artists, duos, DJs and bands, each representing a different location and performing a new, original song.

They’re not just up against up-and-coming artists. They’re up against grammy winners, like Michael Bolton, who’s hit songs, like “When a Man Loves a Woman," are household names.

“American Song Contest” features live original musical performances, representing all 50 states, five U.S. territories and the nation's capital, competing to win the country's vote for the “Best Original Song.”

The live competition consists of three rounds as the acts compete in a series of qualifying rounds, followed by the semi finals and the ultimate grand final.

The next round of quarter finals will be live on Monday, March 28 at 7 p.m.