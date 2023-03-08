Chris Kroeze, the Green Bay Packers, Paw Patrol and even Super Bowl LII are just a few of the events that have benefited from the facilities and capable staff at the New Richmond Regional Airport over the past couple of years.
225 Aircraft call it home making it the second largest airport in Wisconsin. Situated on 44 acres of undeveloped land bordered by Highway 65 on the east and County Road CC on the west, the airport services aircraft ranging from wide body business jets to recreational and sport aircraft.
Airport Manager Mike Demulling has spent his entire life in the New Richmond area. He will be celebrating his 28th anniversary with the airport on March 8. During that time he has seen the operation grow dramatically.
“When I first started here, I still recall the [Federal Aviation Administration] forecast for the year 2020 was that we were going to have up to 44 based airplanes. Of course, we blew through that by 1998. We’ve now hit 225 based aircraft,” Demulling said.
To ensure that the airport continues to grow and does so in a sustainable manner, the airport will be spending the next 18 to 24 months developing its first comprehensive plan.
The plan is an essential component to further airport development. It is also required if the airport expects to continue receiving federal funding.
“The plan will evaluate the current condition of the facility and the adequacy of the facility. It's also going to come up with a 20-year forecast of activity for flight operations hangar and business demand. The plan will recommend any improvements based on those forecasts and then develop an implementation plan to address those improvements and further develop the airport,” Demulling said.
The Wisconsin Bureau of Aeronautics acts as the agent for the Federal Aviation Administration which delegates all their responsibilities to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
The department of transportation has hired SEH to develop the plan. Between their office in St. Paul and locally in New Richmond, SEH personnel will work with a master plan committee comprised of economic development staff from the city, an at-large representative from the business community, select members from the airport commission and Demulling to devise the plan. The project will be funded with aviation administration and state grants.
“There are two phases to this master plan. First is the research, the forecast and the recommendations. Phase two is development of the airport layout plan. That will be the blueprint the Federal Aviation Administration has to approve and we have to follow,” Demulling said.
Demulling expects the planning process to get started in earnest in April. He expects the master plan committee to meet monthly with progress reviews every six months by the full airport commission and larger meetings open to the public periodically throughout the process.
Demulling has always viewed one of the airports primary missions is to attract new business to the city. He would also like to see the airport add jobs and this plan would help the airport do both.
“We’re a business attractor for the area. That’s our main focus. We’re trying to be a business airport, one that makes a good first impression on people who fly into the city,” said Demulling.
“And we’re anxious to add more jobs here at the airport, attract more aviation businesses. We’re hopeful that a solid development plan will do that.”
As it stands now, the north end of the airport is almost full hangar wise. As the airport expands, new hangars will be located on the east side of the runway.
Demulling is also comfortable with the airport’s focus on serving businesses making it unlikely to have to extend the length of the runway to accommodate commercial airline traffic.
“We’re very well set up as a business airport, to handle business aircraft. We’re really not trying to attract airlines or airliners of any sort. I don’t anticipate a longer runway although a wider runway would add a margin of safety,” Demulling said.
Demulling accepts that the planning process is going to mean a lot of extra work on his part but he is excited about the prospect of further exposing the potential of the airport to local and regional businesses and the timing is right. He would encourage any businesses with plans or questions about expanding to consider the airport and to take advantage of this planning process to ask questions and explore possibilities.
“I’m actually looking forward to this. I’ve been around [New Richmond] my entire life, all 52 years. And I still don’t think the airport has reached its full potential,” Demulling said. “There’s no question that the business community in our area is underserved when it comes to aviation. If companies have any plans for expansion or growth, this is the opportunity to let us know.”
