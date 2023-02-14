What began as an innocent, second grader’s craft project with hopes of changing the world, has indeed turned into a monumental, life-changing project for Hudson High School senior Dane Olson.
When Dane was just learning to read and tell time at E.P. Rock Elementary School, he had a conversation with his grandpa, a veteran, that got his little mind thinking.
It was around Valentine’s Day, so Dane decided to make a few valentine cards. He and his younger brother, Jace, made a few for residents of the veterans home where their grandpa lives.
One year later, they wanted to do it again, but this time asked their teachers if they could recruit the class to make some cards, too.
For the last 10 years, Valentine’s for Veterans has only grown.
This year, Dane and Jace, who is a sophomore, collected 1,655 valentine cards with the help of the Hudson community.
Classrooms throughout the district, bank break rooms and Facebook friends all took time to create one-of-a-kind valentine cards for veterans across the country.
They send cards to every veteran’s home in Minnesota and Wisconsin, as well as a few in Iowa and some hospitals in Minnesota.
“We think that each card is going to get to the right person,” Dane said.
Whether the card is written in Spanish, English, Braille or just has unique drawings, every card is made with love.
In mid-January, Dane begins reminding teachers, friends and community members of the upcoming opportunity to share love and thanks. This process is part of the joy of it all for Dane, as he is able to stay connected with his past teachers.
Once collections are made, Dane documents the work put in by meticulous hands.
In early years, he would spread out all of the valentine’s on his living room floor, but 1,655 cards required a larger venue this year – the high school gym.
It’s when Dane starts to hear back from the veterans homes across the states that he knows his time and energy is being received, and with open, gracious arms.
“We get cards back from different homes,” Dane said. “It makes you feel good, and you know you're helping bring joy to people.”
The project is a part of Dane, ingrained in who he is. Volunteerism and giving back is something Angie and her husband, Karl, have taught their children from a very young age.
“He’s one of those kids that just always wants to help other people,” Angie Olson, Dane’s mom, said. “Dane’s always had such a big heart.”
Dane continues to talk to his grandpa, to this day, about his experiences during his service. That connection only solidifies the importance of the project Dane and his family have created.
College essay
Dane will graduate this spring from Hudson High School. When applying to colleges, he wrote about his Valentine’s for Veterans project, a unique opportunity to read about his work in his own words.
Dane has been accepted into the University of Wisconsin-Madison and Iowa State University. Though not decided where he will go, Dane hopes to study food science or culinary arts.
Valentine’s for Veterans will continue on, with Jace at the helm.
Here is Dane’s essay:
Since I was a child, I have dreamed about changing the world. I would lie in bed each night reflecting on what I could have done that day to make things better. When I was in second grade, my grandfather told me about his experiences in the Vietnam War, and I became interested in helping veterans. At that age, I was too young to understand the issues that can plague veterans, but I understood that they had experienced terrible things, and I wanted to help.
It was in February when my grandpa and I had this conversation, so, being a second grader, I innocently and immediately thought of making valentines. That year, with the help of my family, I created a few homemade valentines. We sent them to my grandfather and several other veterans we knew as well as to a local veteran home.
I was surprised and excited when I heard back from these veterans that my valentines had made their day; some of them even said the valentine made them cry happy tears. Compelled by the joy these valentines spread, I knew I wanted to do more.
The next year I asked my third grade teacher if our class could make valentines so that I would have more to send. Each year I reached out to my prior teachers as well as my current teacher, and soon my mission grew.
By the end of middle school, I branched out into all of the elementary schools in my city and all of the schools created valentines for me to send. In high school, I convinced the school staff to involve our whole school, and I also drummed up community support using social media.
I was overwhelmed with the outpouring and response. Over the years, I have collected and sent approximately 10,000 unique valentines to veterans in homes and hospitals across the nation. I have received gorgeous valentines from high school art students, precious valentines from a preschool class, valentines from a bank where the employees wrote them in the break room, and even valentines that were written in Braille as well as in Spanish. The creativity, artistry, and sentiments that people demonstrate always move my heart and inspire me to want to do even better the next year.
The reason I continue my Valentines for Veterans project has changed. When I was in second grade, I just wanted to make people who had experienced terrible things smile. As I grew up and began to understand more, I learned that many veterans experience mood disorders and battle addictions because of their experiences. This made my appreciation, respect and compassion for veterans soar even higher.
My valentine project has been the catalyst that changed me from an egocentric child into a young adult who holds volunteerism at my core. While I continue my Valentines for Veterans project every year, I also coach a youth swim and dive camp, lead a preschool faith formation program, and participate in a myriad of volunteer activities.
From making blankets for the children’s hospital to assembling prenatal kits for mothers in developing nations to caroling at a memory care home, I have grown so much as a human being. I have found that these service activities give far more back to me than what I give.
They inspire me to place gratitude at the center of my life, they ignite compassion in my heart, they motivate me to find new ways to help others, and they remind me that throwing one small pebble – a valentine – into the ocean of life can truly cause a ripple effect that reaches beyond the limits of the imagination.
