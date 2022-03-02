Last month, the St. Croix County Board of Supervisors voted down the $90 million government center expansion plan.

$10 million was cut from the plan and the board approved the now $80 million expansion plan, 15-3.

After receiving feedback discussed during the February meeting, staff came back with the repackaged plan for the supervisors to vote on.

“I am asking you all to look to the future as to what we truly truly need,” District 13 Supervisor Scottie Ard asked her colleagues.

In 1993, when the current government center was built, St. Croix County had a population of 50,000. Today, that population has just about doubled.

By 2040 it is estimated that the population will be nearly 120,000, one of the fastest growing counties in the state.

In order to continue that moment, explained a supervisor, this expansion plan is necessary.

Interest rates are at a historic low, but they won’t be staying that way forever. By approving the plans now rather than later, the county is saving possibly tens of millions of dollars, according to county staff.

The updated plan, after cutting $10 million, scaled back the footprint of the new addition and removed plans to account for space for the Hudson Police Department, one of the main concerns voiced during February’s supervisor meeting.

The expansion does account for many needs, including a public lobby, increased space for training rooms, interview rooms, storage, secure parking, evidence labs, judicial services, like courtrooms, jury deliberation rooms and more.

As the county grows, so does the need for services. These larger spaces will accommodate more employees and meeting spaces.

Following the approval of the initial resolution authorizing the issuance of $80 million general obligation government center building bonds, the board approved a budget amendment. The amendment was needed to reflect the start of the building project in 2022 instead of 2023.

“With the project financed by debt issuance, St. Croix County has three years to spend the debt proceeds,” states the memorandum.

All available information on the plan can be found at sccwi.gov/1004/Government-Center-Expansion.

County wages

The county has faced an ongoing issue regarding staff wages. Retaining employees with competitive wages has caused some turnover as well as difficulty staffing departments.

The clerk of court’s office is a specific example, where there remain five unfilled positions. Part of that issue was determined by county staff to be market competition. The term used was compression.

“Compression can be a supervisor earning at or near the same wage rate as those they are supervising,” the memorandum states. “This type of compression creates a challenge to recruit for the supervisory positions when the incentive is a small incremental increase in compensation.”

“The second type of compression is within positions that have multiple employees performing under the same job title. New hires may be brought in at higher wages because of market pressures. The new employees may have less experience but could be making more than our current employees.”

The clerk of courts office has compression with the unfilled positions that need to be hired at a higher rate to attract applicants. Adjustments were approved by the board for a total of $41,214.16 annually, easily absorbed in 2022 by the clerk of courts due to those current vacancies.

Through statistical analysis, these compressions have been identified. It is important to note these results are not about an individual employee’s length of service or quality of work.

It is recommended that positions on the wage grid are evaluated every four to five years.