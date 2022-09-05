100 Women Who Care will meet on Sept. 7, from 6:30-8 p.m., at the Somerset American Legion, 464 County Road VV. The group meets on the first Wednesday of March, June, September and December.
The goal is for 100 members to each contribute $100, awarding $10,000 immediately to a local nonprofit. At each quarterly meeting, the group hears from three qualified local nonprofits, nominated by members, and votes on a recipient.
Past recipients include Grace Place, THUG Life, Wills Playground, Halos of the St Croix and Caring Bridge.
The chapter of 100 Women Who Care, St Croix County started in March 2020, right before the shutdowns, and had its second meeting in June of 2021. The newer organization is steadily growing its chapter.
100 Women Who Care, also known as Power of 100, has chapters across the globe.
For more information, reach out to dogoodstcroixcounty@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.