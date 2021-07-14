HUDSON -- Roger Pavlis is a member of the Tuesday Crew, a dedicated group of volunteers for Habitat for Humanity. For years they’ve helped support Habitat in its mission to provide shelter and create community.
How did you first get involved with Habitat?
I was looking for something to get involved in after retirement. I actually started a few months before I retired by working at building the Habitat houses in Hudson. A member of our church, Bethel Lutheran, was volunteering at Habitat at the time and she talked me into trying it.
I worked at 3M for 33 years as an engineer and have always enjoyed building and repairing things, so this fit right into my likes. I have been working with Habitat now for 15 years not only working as a volunteer builder, but also as a Habitat board member and as a construction supervisor.
Why is it something you wanted to be a part of?
As I stated above, I enjoy building and repairing things, so this fits right in. But I soon discovered that there were a lot of other pluses for me working with Habitat for Humanity. It was so rewarding to see the family working with us on their house and finally how grateful they were to be able to own their own home. In addition, we ended up forming a group initially from Bethel Lutheran Church, but later brought on others and we worked weekly on Tuesday. That is how we became known as the Tuesday crew because we work every Tuesday.
What is your favorite aspect of it?
There are several favorite aspects of working at Habitat. First is seeing the families getting a home that they normally would not be able to afford even though they still pay a mortgage payment at a reduced rate. Secondly, I really enjoy working with the Tuesday crew as we have been together for years and have a real comradery to our group. We have a lot of fun doing the job of building houses.
What impact do you hope the work has?
Habitat for Humanity is an excellent way for families to get good, affordable housing. As I stated above, these families would not be able to afford a house of their own if it weren't for Habitat. Some of the families were living in terrible living conditions in bad apartments or other substandard housing before they moved into their Habitat home. It is so exciting to see how happy these families are on dedication day when they are ready to move into their new home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.