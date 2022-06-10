Grill team

The grill team shows off a pile of perfect flapjacks Saturday at the Fire Department's 1st Annual Pancake Breakfast in New Richmond. (L-R) Chris Bendix, Jerry Smith, Josh Lindstrom and Michelle Sylvester. 

Half way through the morning, firefighters working the grill estimated they had already served more than 1,500 flapjacks. 

The beneficiaries of those pancakes, community members young and old alike, attended  the department’s First Annual Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, June 4.  

Preparation for the pancake bonanza began around 5:30 a.m. It took guts to admit that a few of the first flapjack were failures until the grill team figured out the correct temperature and timing. But after that, it was pure fluffy gold and pancakes that sucked up every ounce of syrup they were swimming in. 

Following their fill of flapjacks, kids burned up the excess syrup climbing in and out of fire trucks made available just for their exploring.

It is too early to tell how successful pancakes will be as a recruiting tool, but smiles all around attested to sticky fingers, happy bellies and a very successful breakfast. 

