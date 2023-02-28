Two of the four North Hudson Village Board of Trustees candidates participated in a short forum on Monday, Feb. 27.
Organized by River Channel and moderated by Mary Claire Olson Potter, president of the Hudson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau, candidates for village trustee Dustin Keller and incumbent Mary McGurran answered basic questions about themselves, their priorities and their qualifications.
The two are joined on the ballot by incumbent Kirk Nelson for the three open seats for village trustee, as well as incumbent Stan Wekkin who is running for reelection as village president.
“Being that we have only three people running for three trustee positions and I am unopposed, I was surprised at the requests to participate in a candidate forum on River Channel and your request,” Wekkin told the Star-Observer. “This is the first time in my recollection that this has happened. I have only had one challenger in my five terms as president and I participated in the River Channel forum and answered questions for the paper. I did not attend the forum last night due to a scheduling conflict.”
Nelson could not be reached for further comment.
McGurran, who sits on the River Channel Cable board, also made comments on Facebook about the event.
“I plan to participate for the following reasons,” McGurran wrote before the event. “Democracy depends on an informed electorate. The community deserves to have candidates public ally state their priorities and values. Community engagement can encourage others to be involved in local government. I don’t take elections or voters for granted even if there are not competitive races.”
McGurran took the forum as an opportunity to share with her constituents about herself, the person they’ll be reelecting to the village board. Keller, as a new face to the North Hudson Village Hall, did the same, sharing what he will bring to his seat at the table.
Both St. Croix County natives, McGurran and Keller have spent much of their lives in the Hudson area.
McGurran, who graduated from New Richmond High School before pursuing her bachelor's degree, moved to North Hudson in 2014.
“We picked North Hudson for our home for our shared love of the St. Croix River,” she said about her and her husband. “And because it’s central to our work and family.”
Keller, on the other hand, graduated from Hudson High School, attended the University of Wisconsin-River Falls and landed himself back in North Hudson as a third generation North Hudsonite.
Throughout his responses, he voiced his passion and admiration for North Hudson and preserving its best qualities – the same qualities he enjoyed as a child.
One of those being safety.
Additionally, when asked about his priorities, Keller noted transparency, feasible growth, strategic planning, and for himself, learning.
“I want to make sure [North Hudson is] going in the right direction,” he said, adding he’s here to help with that in any way he can.
McGurran had similar priorities, but her first and foremost being infrastructure.
When the city of Hudson recently terminated the sewer agreement with the village, it put a large question mark over the future of the village’s necessary infrastructure. One of McGurran’s primary goals is to figure out a plan for when that termination takes effect in January 2024.
She put heavy weight on her investment in building relationships and partnerships with other municipalities and partners.
“We need to share with our neighbors,” she said.
Lastly, strategic planning that involves all of village leadership as well as the community to come up with a direction and road map for moving into the future.
Both McGurran and Keller closed their time by thanking everyone at the village for their work.
McGurran called out the excellent and ongoing service of public works, as they dug everyone out of the snowstorm last week.
Keller noted his condolences to the Kozy Korner family. The restaurant burned on Feb. 19, and since then the community has begun to rally support for the employees who are no longer able to work.
Election info
The spring election will be held on April 4. Visit northhudsonwi.gov and myvote.wi.gov/en-us for more information on voting.
To watch the River Channel’s recording of the village of North Hudson candidate forum, visit youtube.com/@accesstv15/videos.
