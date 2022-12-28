It was a crazy year for the government on a local, state and national level. Election season started with new district maps taking effect. The redistricting was met with protests from people in St. Croix and Pierce County.
Before Election Day, politicians focused their campaign efforts in the western Wisconsin area. After the election people voiced their concerns after the North Hudson Village president was listed as an Oath Keeper, a far right government organization.
New maps
A crowd of 50 gathered in Veterans Park on Main Street in River Falls at the beginning of 2022 to show support for fairly drawn voting district maps.
It was in October 2021 that Sen. Devin LeMahieu with cosponsor Rep. Robin Vos, presented a redistricted map that was later passed by the legislature. Gov. Tony Evers vetoed the bill on Nov. 18, 2021, sending the responsibility of redistricting to the courts.
According to Fair Maps Wisconsin, a nonpartisan 82% of Wisconsin voters believe legislative districts should be drawn fairly. 73% want to prohibit redistricting from benefiting one party over another.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court stated in November 2021 that it would be using the assembly district map drawn in 2011 as a blueprint for the new one. They are aiming to produce the “least change.”
The proposed districts for the next 10 years would reflect the ones the state has had for the last decade.
Responding to a disappointing statement from the courts on how they would proceed with redistricting, the Wisconsin Map Assessment Project filed a 14-page “friend of the court” brief early this month, titled “Non-party brief of concerned voters of Wisconsin,” with the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
The decision made by the courts “strikes a major blow to our freedom… It almost certainly ends all hope for anything remotely resembling fair maps in Wisconsin for at least the next decade—and quite possibly much longer.”
After the approval of new state legislation maps by the Wisconsin Supreme Court, voters in St. Croix and Pierce County felt the effects of redistricting.
The new lines affected ballots for state senate and assembly elections. Federal Congressional maps in and around River Falls were not affected by the new boundaries.
Pierce County residents saw the largest change. Residents voted in different state assembly and senate districts than those residing in St. Croix County.
Because of the new maps, residents in Pierce County voted in the 3rd Congressional District, the 31st Senate District and the 93rd Assembly District.
St. Croix County residents did not see a change. They continued to vote in the 7th Congressional District, the 10th Senate District and the 30th Assembly District.
River Falls City Clerk Amy White said most River Falls residents live in Pierce County and felt the effect of the change.
Battleground
It was a major flip for the St. Croix County Board of Supervisors after the April 2022 election.
Though nonpartisan seats, priorities shifted right as the new board was sworn in.
Many incumbents lost their races to those presenting more conservative values.
After 12 years on the St. Croix County Board of Supervisors, David Peterson of District 15 lost his seat to Mark Carlson, who was showcased in a recent Associated Press article about a growing right-wing conservative movement.
Tim Hall of District 6 similarly lost out to a more conservative counterpart.
Hall, who held the District 6 seat during the previous term, has concerns about the newly elected board.
“I am concerned the new county board may be inclined to move backward on some of the progress we have made in important services for residents including transit options, parks and the health care campus,” he said. “Time will tell.”
Paul Adams replaced him on the board.
Scottie Ard of District 13 was replaced by Ryan Sherley, who expressed a keen interest in preserving tax payer dollars.
Heading into the midterm elections western Wisconsin remained a battleground area. Candidates hit the trails during election season holding rallies to promote their party and agenda.
The campaigning reached a climax during the last two weeks of election season.
Lt. Gov Mandela Barnes visited Hudson on Oct. 26. His opponent Ron Johnson visited the city a week later on Nov. 2.
Governor candidate Tim Michels visited New Richmond on Nov. 1. Gov. Tony Evers visited Hudson on Nov. 4, just days before the election.
Although they ran different races both Evers and Johnson focused on different issues. Evers focused his rally about education, health care and women’s rights. Johnson used his rally to talk about record high inflation, crime and immigration.
Both candidates knew their audience were supporters, not undecided voters. It was evident when both candidates received cheers when they took the stage.
Ultimately it was Gov. Evers and Sen. Ron Johnson who won their races. Both races finished close.
Evers defeated Michels by winning 51.2% of the vote. He will begin his second term in January 2023.
The Senate race in Wisconsin had a national following because of Johnson’s vulnerability. The winner of the race would help decide who controls the U.S Senate.
Johnson defeated Lt. Barnes by winning 50.5% of the vote. He will begin his third term in January 2023.
Controversy
It doesn’t take much to strike up controversy in the political climate today. When North Hudson Village President Stan Wekkin was among elected officials listed in an Oath Keeper member database, there was no hesitation from community members to voice their concerns. They called for denunciation and resignation.
Though Wekkin responded that he is not currently a member, the current president does have historical ties to the organization, confirming he was a member for a short time over a decade ago.
The Oathkeepers is a far right anti-governmental organization, known to many through its involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
A list of more than 38,000 members was identified by a non-profit journalist collective, Distributed Denial of Secrets, in September 2021. Since then, the Anti-Defamation League has been analyzing the information, recently identifying 81 people across the country who currently hold public office or who are running in the November midterms whose names are in the database.
It also notes many law enforcement and military personnel listed in the database.
The report from the Anti-Defamation League notes: “An individual’s inclusion in the Oath Keeper database is not proof that they were or are still an Oath Keeper, that they hold or held all or some of Oath Keeper ideology or viewpoints, or that they ever actively participated in Oath Keeper activities. When reviewing this information, you should bear in mind the possibility that the individual misunderstood the nature of the Oath Keepers.”
Wekkin remains in office.
