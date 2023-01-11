Coming out of the pandemic, people are seeming to disappear from the Hudson School District. Hiring was one of the largest worries for administration going into the 2022-23 school year. With just a few weeks left they were short over 80 support staff, unable to fill those positions.
It was then brought to the attention of the school board, and subsequently the community, that the student population is on the decline. With that would come the need for drastic change.
Staffing
With three months left in the 2021-22 school year, it started to become abundantly clear that there were holes in the staffing numbers.
District administration, human resources and teachers spent time in the school kitchens helping the nutritional staff serve students as there were too few hands on deck for the remaining lunch ladies to do the work alone.
With just a few weeks left until the 2022-23 school year there were over 80 support staff vacancies, including janitorial staff, paraprofessionals, crossing guards, a variety of nutrition services positions, school-age care providers and more.
Though it is impossible to say, there were numerous thoughts as to why the district was struggling to hire – pandemic fatigue, affordable housing in Hudson, dropping university program participation.
Nutrition services and student services were some of the hardest hit. Both departments were facing 15-20 vacancies at the beginning of the school year.
Student services provides additional support to students including paraprofessionals and special education teachers.
How have these numbers shaped up since the beginning of the school year?
“Well, it's complicated,” Andrea Voelker, chief human resources officer, said. “We've had to manage without some staff and combine positions in other cases when we are able to do so in order to meet student needs whenever possible.”
As of Dec. 29, 2022, the district’s certified positions were fully staffed, except for a recent vacancy that was just posted.
Support staff positions look a little different. There are about 30 continuing vacancies including full-time to part-time positions.
“This number changes based on comings and goings during the school year,” Voelker said.
Closure proposals
It was in the wake of enrollment decline that the administration proposed Houlton and Willow River Elementary schools close. Though the conversation had been ongoing for about three years, it came to a head this fall.
Despite the Hudson community growing, the enrollment projections in the school district paint a clear picture – the student population is not.
“Best case scenario, 10 years from now, we’re about even,” Superintendent Dr. Nick Ouellette said. “Worst case scenario, we’re down another 300 or 400 [students].”
About 5,400 students are currently split between seven buildings: the high school, middle school and six elementary buildings – EP Rock, River Crest, Houlton, North Hudson, Willow River and Hudson Prairie.
One of the many options laid out by expert planning groups hired by administration was to close Houlton and Willow.
The community immediately united as one, loud force. In a foul swoop, they said, “No. Keep our schools open.”
After a number of meetings, hearing those pleas from the community, the school board said it would steer clear of that as a first resort.
That didn’t delete the need for change, though.
The six elementary facilities were built to hold 2,900 students.
There are only 2,100 elementary school students in the district and that number is not predicted to increase in the next decade.
Hudsonites are well aware that the cost of keeping those schools open will come in the form of taxes, a decision that will need to be made on the ballot.
A referendum has not yet been decided by the board of education, but will need to be approved by taxpaying voters for the district to continue to operate six elementary schools, a middle school, high school and virtual charter school as they currently are.
Ouellette worries that without an operational referendum approved by voters to increase the annual taxpayer levy, it will be a matter of choosing buildings over quality education and programming, something no one hopes to have to do.
Less students means less state dollars, as schools are funded on a “per pupil” basis.
Hudson is growing and as it does, “the state is pulling away state funding and… expects us to back fill it with property taxes,” Ouellette said.
The board is expected to put one on the spring election ballot, something Ouellette said they haven’t asked their taxpayers for in around 20 years.
