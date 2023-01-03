It was years in the making, but the Hudson Area Joint Library was officially changed in 2022.
After three of the four partner municipalities voted to withdraw from their joint agreement over the summer, the city of Hudson will be left to determine the fate of the library, which serves a third of St. Croix County, in 2023.
It was discovered 10 years ago that the library was being shorted about $415,000 annually. In the last few years, the municipalities have been working on finding a way to revive the solvency of the library.
The withdrawal of the partners will take effect Dec. 31, 2023, unless the city of Hudson accepts partners’ plea to exit immediately. This comes after over a year of construction as the building recovered from a massive storm that swept the roof of the Lakefront Park beach house through the front windows.
In the meantime, the Hudson Area Library Foundation is looking to raise $100,000 to keep the library afloat during 2023, since the shift will not happen until 2024. A funding gap is projected to occur from now until then.
A typical campaign by the foundation would bring in between $40,000 and $50,000 to support things like genealogy for adults, teen cooking classes or the beloved summer reading programs. The foundation has shifted its priorities as the joint area library will cease to exist as such and is en route to becoming a stand-alone city library.
2023 will bring numerous unknowns for the city of Hudson and the staff at the library as they work to figure out a plan moving forward.
The history
It all began 20 years ago when the Hudson Area Joint Library was formed to serve the residents of the city of Hudson, town of Hudson and village of North Hudson, with the town of St. Joseph joining shortly thereafter.
The goal written into the initial agreement was for the joint library to “substantially increase library funding.”
This seemingly well established plan went south 10 years in when it was discovered that the library was missing more than half of its revenue at the time.
“When the funding crisis exploded, the communities' governing boards voted to stop the payments in an effort to slow the bleeding,” library Director Shelley Tougas said.
The Wisconsin legislature intervened by enacting a new statute differentiating between municipal libraries and joint libraries.
Under the new legislation, municipalities of joint libraries could avoid funding the joint library at the otherwise state required standard level.
Though the legislation helped communities in a lot of ways, it devastated the library, Tougas said. The Hudson Area Public Library was never able to recover and neighboring libraries were harmed in the process as well.
Significant efforts to enact a solution started at the municipal level in 2021.
Proposed solutions
Instead of each municipality levying money for the joint library, the idea was that the levy would be done by the county.
Residents in the four municipalities that the library serves would see their city, town or village taxes go down and their county taxes go up.
It seemed like a brilliant solution, except no one could quite estimate the potential legal ramifications, because it had not yet been done. There was no precedent and there were no laws saying counties could or could not do something like this.
The city of Hudson, the town of Hudson and the town of St. Joseph voted to approve the agreement in the spring. However, when it got to the county board of supervisors, they couldn’t come to a consensus on the proposal, sending the conversation back to committees to discuss, sending questions to legal councils and state departments for answers numerous times.
An alternate option the county proposed was for the city of Hudson to operate the library municipally.
“I believe we are stronger together,” Tougas told the Star Observer at the time.
At a certain point, it became too late when the partner municipalities did ultimately withdraw.
Tougas told the Hudson Common Council in August that she wished she had more to say on the impact of the withdrawals; however, at this point, she is not sure what that is.
Despite the great unknown, one thing has been made clear by Tougas – it does not matter what community you are a part of or where your address lies, you will always be part of the Hudson Library family.
The future of the library is yet to be seen.
