What were the chances that the Village of Roberts, population roughly 2000, would end up looking like “a city of the future” as home to two forward thinking technologies, a water treatment plant that employs photosynthesis and algae to clean the village’s water and a manure digesting facility that converts cow manure and food waste into natural gas.

Turns out, not great.

The water treatment facility, that’s been a done deal since 2020, the first of its kind in the county.

The manure digester, that was a lengthy and frequently heated public discussion that ended with Nature Energy withdrawing its application for a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) on Oct. 7 and building new facilities instead across the river in the communities of Benson and Wilson, MN.

Nature Energy, a Denmark based company, had proposed building a manure digesting facility consisting of 27 structures including three exhaust stacks of 100, 100 and 197 feet, located on a 23-acre parcel in the village’s industrial rail park. The facility would have used an anaerobic digestion process to produce renewable natural gas from cow manure (provided by farms within a 20-mile radius), turkey litter, food processing by-products and food waste.

In return for loaning their manure to Nature Energy, the participating farms would have received digestate in the form of fertilizer products tailored to the specific soil profile of their farm.The natural gas would have been injected into an existing natural gas pipeline system.

A similar project had been proposed unsuccessfully twice before in St. Croix County.

The Western Wisconsin Biogas and Nutrient Recovery Project was proposed by Denmark-based Xergi back in 2018. That facility was to be located in the Town of Pleasant Valley and was ultimately denied a permit by the St. Croix County Board of Adjustment. The same project attempted to locate a facility in the unincorporated community of Cady, again unsuccessfully.

Nature energy acquired Xergi in 2018.

The project debate came to a head at a standing-room-only public hearing Tuesday night, Aug. 4, at the Roberts Park Building.

Representatives from Nature Energy spent nearly 3 hours answering questions from community members in between testimonials from farmers and other organizations in favor of the project.

Concerns ranged from odor and impact on property values, facility safety including spills, explosions, hazardous chemicals and first responder training, to truck traffic, noise, water contamination, nutrient management and taxation. Several audience members suggested the matter should be decided directly by a vote by residents.

Comments ranged from, “interesting project but better suited for someone else’s backyard,” to “is this allowable?” to “buyer beware,” to “this could save my farm.”

Following that meeting the Village tabled Nature Energy’s CUP application saying there were still a number of questions to be answered.

On Wednesday, Sept. 7, the Village Plan Commission deadlocked in a 3-3 tie in a special session to determine whether or not to recommend the project to the full village board for consideration at its meeting on Monday, Sept. 12.

The Plan Board voted to forward the application to the full board without a recommendation.

In a last minute development, the digester project discussion was pulled from the agenda for the Sept. 12, Village Board meeting in Roberts.

In a letter to the Village of Roberts Board of Trustees dated Oct. 7, Alexis Donnelly, CEO of Nature Energy’s North American operations, acknowledged the “time and consideration” the village had dedicated to reviewing its application for a CUP but asked that “all Nature Energy-related matters” be removed from the board’s agenda for its Oct. 10, meeting and “any other forthcoming meetings until further notice.”

Glick framed Nature Energy’s withdrawal from the process as taking time to “evaluate the best way to respond to the board’s concerns” regarding its application and to “determine the best path forward for developing its biogas project in Roberts, Wisconsin.”

Is the manure digester discussion over in Roberts? Officially, it is still open. Unofficially, it feels very much like it is over.