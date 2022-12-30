On Sept. 16, St. Croix County Circuit Court Judge Michael Waterman sentenced Jacob Mygatt to three years in prison and three years of extended supervision including registration as a sex offender, the maximum allowable for the Class H felony, sexual assault of child by person who works or volunteers with children.

Mygatt pleads guilty to felony sexual assault HUDSON – Jacob Mygatt pleaded guilty to a felony charge of sexual assault of child by person…

Hudson man to be arraigned on charge of sex assault of teen A volunteer leader at several area churches has been accused of using the position to seduce…

Ahead of sentencing, Mygatt was able to negotiate a plea deal with St. Croix County District Attorney Karl Anderson. In exchange for accepting responsibility and pleading guilty to the Class H felony, Anderson dismissed the second charge, a Class D felony child enticement-sexual contact which carried substantially more prison time.

According to court documents, Mygatt took advantage of his position as a volunteer leader in a faith-based community youth group serving high school students in Baldwin to manipulate a 16-year-old into having a sexual relationship.

The youth group served the congregations of the Village Church, Christian Reformed Church and First Reformed Church all located in Baldwin.

Mygatt met the 16-year-old initially through the youth group meetings then took advantage of that familiarity to groom an intimate relationship over the course of nearly two years between June 2016 and May 2018.

The perverse nature of the crime and the fact that it was perpetrated under the guise of a faith-based community youth group serving three churches in the tight-knit community of Baldwin appeared to divide supporters between the victim and the perpetrator.

Community members provided 50 letters to the judge in support of Mygatt’s good character and asking the judge to take into consideration his relationship with his young son in an appeal for leniency.

Waterman acknowledged reading the letters when he delivered his sentence but conveyed that the seriousness of the crime demanded the maximum sentence.

“If there was ever a Class H felony that deserved this length of a sentence, it’s this one because of the nature and the length that this crime was perpetrated, along with the damage that was caused,” Waterman said.