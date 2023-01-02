The temperature is rising and so is the pace of work at Freedom Park.
If all goes according to plan, there should be a substantially completed, 17,400 sq. ft. facility, designed to serve veterans, seniors and youth, overlooking Hatfield Lake by the end of 2023.
There exists a photograph that includes two local veterans, Jim Remington and Jim Heebink, who had a vision for a “destination site” outside of downtown New Richmond that anyone could use for a mental health break from the stresses of everyday life. In the context of veterans, those stresses can be considerable. The two “Jims” rented a brush cutter and cut the predecessor to what would eventually become Freedom Park Trail.
Also in that photograph are Jim Zajkowski, Craig Kittel, Ron Volkert and Fred Horne. Zajkowski Kittel and Volkert were the three city council members who along with then Mayor Fred Horne voted in 2018 in favor of Freedom Park Center to keep the dream and the project alive.
St. Croix County is home to more than 5000 veterans and that number is only expected to grow.
Over the course of the last four summers, detachments of soldiers have set up camp in Freedom Park and worked side by side with local construction contractors who have volunteered to train them in various construction skills throughout the course of this project.
This training partnership is made possible through the Department of Defense's Innovative Readiness Training program (IRT) and is responsible for providing the labor to build Freedom Park Center, the largest such project ever attempted in Wisconsin.
The IRT program is the primary reason VFW Post 10818 New Richmond / St. Croix County was able to take on a project of the size and complexity of Freedom Park Center.
By the end of next summer, the Freedom Park Center project will have been responsible for the training of more than 1,000 soldiers.
1 of 9
Freedom Park Center is a project eight years in the making. When completed, the 16,000 sq. ft. facility will house a Veteran’s Center, Senior Program Center and Park Facilities and Community Center in New Richmond. The project will be located on 5 acres with a patio and healing garden overlooking Hatfield Lake.
This summer, one of the projects soldiers from the 612th Engineering Det. are working on is constructing a sewerage and water distribution system that will eventually service the Freedom Park Center facility.
Civilian contractor Kevin Derrick of Derrick Construction works with troops from the 612th Engineering Det. to pour footings for the Freedom Park Center project. Derrick shares from his experience to help train soldiers as part of the military's Innovative Readiness Training program (IRT).
Justin Davis from Total Excavating works with a soldier from the 612th Engineering Det. on preparation of a fire hydrant as part of the Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) program being employed to build Freedom Park Center at Hatfield Lake.
Sally Shepherd
The IRT program promotes a strong teaching learning relationship between civilian contractors and soldiers who are building on their military occupational specialty skills.
Tom Lindfors
Tom Lindfors
Soldiers from the 612th Engineering Det. are excavating the building site at Freedom Park ahead of installing utilities and pouring footings for the VFW project scheduled to open in 2023.
Tom Lindfors
Tom Lindfors
Troops from the 612th Engineering Det. out of Duluth, MN, worked on Thursday, June 16, to pour footings for the VFW's Freedom Park Center project out at Hatfield Lake.
Tom Lindfors
Tom Lindfors
A soldier works to prepare a section of a water main as part of the ongoing construction on Freedom Park Center by members of the 612th Engineering Det.
Tom Lindfors
Tom Lindfors
On Thursday, Sept. 29, the Royal Credit Union Foundation made a $500,000 donation dedicated to the construction of Freedom Park Center.
“The RCU Foundation has a history of supporting community centers like Freedom Park Center. We recognize that having spaces in a community where people can come together to learn, to recreate, and to build connections is vital to fostering relationships and creating a vibrant community for everyone,” said John Sackett, RCU Foundation president.
The donation was the single largest donation to the project to date and will be used in conjunction with a number of additional donations to pay for building materials for the project.
“Every dollar of the RCU Foundation’s donation will be used to provide materials for the soldiers to complete Freedom Park Center,” explained Ken House, Chair of the Freedom Park Center building committee.
"The RCU Foundation saw how Freedom Park Center will be a valuable asset to the New Richmond community,” said Jim Zajkowski, Mayor of New Richmond and member of the Freedom Park Center planning committee. “They stepped up and believed in the project, which will benefit veterans, seniors and youth in our community. They hit a home run for New Richmond."
