Rachel Sanftner was crowned Fairest of the Fair during the St. Croix County Fair, July 24, in Glenwood City.
When asked what inspired her to run, Sanftner responded, “Rose. My best friend.”
2021 Fairest Rose Gillis and Sanftner have been friends for quite some time, so the crowning moment was an emotional one for the both of them.
“Growing up, I really looked up to her, whether she knows that or not,” Sanfter said.
Gillis, in her farewell speech, with a sense of humor, read the incoming fairest a letter about all the little things she should pay attention to throughout the year.
Don’t forget to check the tire pressure or the fuel in the truck before parades.
Always remember four bobby pins to hold your crown down.
Put yourself out there. It’s how you’ll have the most fun.
Sanftner was the only candidate for the competition this year. She will participate in the scholarship program, acting as a public relations professional for the fair throughout the year and take on the role of an ambassador for the agriculture and fair industry. Sanftner will attend county parades, complete community service projects and maintain social media accounts for the county’s Fairest of the Fair program as well.
“The thing that I look forward to is just being able to grow as an individual and learn as much as I can,” Sanfter said about her upcoming year as the St. Croix County Fairest of the Fair.
A 2021 graduate of Clear Lake High School, Sanftner has a deep history with the St. Croix County Fair. She’s been involved in the beef cattle project and showing through the Forest Timberwolves 4-H club. Sanftner is currently a student at the Salon Professional Academy, where she studies Cosmetology with a future goal of owning and operating her own business.
Sanftner presented a self-introduction, radio advertisement, impromptu question and personal interview before being selected to represent the St. Croix County Fair for the upcoming year.
She is expected to attend the four-day Wisconsin Association of Fairs Convention in the Wisconsin Dells as a candidate for the Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs.
The 2022 Junior Fairest of the Fair, Audrey Fern, was chosen at random at the coronation. She was a candidate alongside Molly Meyer and Tenley Hesselink.
Fern was crowned by 2021 Junior Fairests, Eloise Thompson and Cecelia Bennett. She’s excited to attend all of the parades and meet people along the way.
