And then there were four.
On Thursday, June 29, three Hudson Ambassadors crowned the four young women who took on candidacy to spend a year representing their community.
2022 Hudson Ambassadors Maya Youssef, Jenna Simmons and Mimi Miller passed on the title of Hudson Ambassador to Hailey Ehrnreiter, sponsored by 4 North Beauty Collective; Nataley Labonia, sponsored by Elevate Nutrition; Ayva Schabo, sponsored by Purdy Family Dentistry; and Maria Lyon, sponsored by Pedro’s del Este.
“This year has been amazing! We have been grateful for the opportunity to serve our amazing community of Hudson and learn about others around us. We have made lasting memories with each other and made new friends that we will cherish. Thank you to our sponsors and the City of Hudson for your support, the Hudson Ambassador Committee and of course our families. We will never forget our time as Hudson ambassadors and we will always be your 2022-2023 Hudson Ambassadors!” – Maya Youssef, Jenna Simmons and Mimi Miller.
The Hudson Ambassador program gives young women a year full of community service, relationship building and leadership skill development all while representing Hudson in Wisconsin and Minnesota.
