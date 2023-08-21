For their last time in crown and gown, 2023 Pepper Fest King Scott Hendrix; Queen Ava Prissel; and Princesses Ava Edin, Josie Hedin and Adeline Mitchell passed the torch to four young women and a new king at the coronation on Sunday, Aug. 20.
Of the 13 candidates vying for a spot on the 2024 Pepper Fest Royalty, only three princesses and one queen could be chosen.
The court crowned Pepper Fest Princesses Lillian Benzer, sponsored by Urban Olive & Vine; Ceci Schley, sponsored by Village Inn; and Carly Brown, sponsored by Joe to Go Organic. After running across the stage, Queen Ava Prissel placed a crown atop the head of Macy Zimmer, sponsored by SF Insurance, the 2024 Pepper Fest Queen.
“A spot on Pepper Fest Royalty would mean an opportunity to support and represent this community,” Zimmer said to the crowd before being crowned. “I would use my chance to show our neighboring communities the morals and principals that Hudson, North Hudson and, most importantly, Pepper Fest stand for. This community has so much heart and kindness, and I would be honored to show cities across Wisconsin and Minnesota who we are.”
Members of the 2023 Pepper Fest Royal Court took time to say farewell as they stepped down from their role and passed on their responsibilities. Each addressed their friends, family, sponsors, fellow members of the court and the community.
“The memories that we have shared as a royal family will forever be in our hearts and our minds, as well as the wonderful community and surrounding communities that we were supported by during our reign,” Prissel said.
The Pepper Fest Royalty program gives youth the opportunity to represent the North Hudson community in about 50 parades and public appearances throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin. A $500 scholarship is available to members of the royalty that fulfill their obligations.
King Scott Hendrix also crowned his successor, Jeff Rossini, as the 2024 Pepper Fest King. A king has long been part of Pepper Fest. Rossini will serve as a goodwill ambassador of North Hudson and a mentor for the young women serving on the court.
