The 14th annual Crowning Achievements Special Needs pageant took place on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Faith Community Church in New Richmond.
Well over 550 people attended to watch 22 candidates become the 2022-23 royalty.
Participants are from all over the St. Croix Valley area including Somerset, Stillwater, Hudson, River Falls and New Richmond. Anyone with special needs, that is over 16 is welcome to participate.
Paul McIntyre returned to MC the event, with entertainment provided by some of the candidates individually as well as a group talent.
Visiting royalty from all over Minnesota and Wisconsin attended to support the candidates. The St. Paul Rice Street royalty had the honor of crowning this year's Crowning Achievements Royalty again and the Baldwin royalty served as the stage escorts.
Following the pageant, refreshments were served at a reception which was followed by a raffle of items donated by various local businesses and individuals in Hudson, Stillwater, New Richmond, Woodbury, the Twin Cities and more as well as a 50/50 raffle.
The raffle helped raise funds to keep our program cost free for all participants for monthly activities and the yearly pageant. Donors and pageant pictures are on the website crowningachievements.org and are listed on the Facebook page.
Crowning Achievements will be hosting a new participant and volunteer meeting on Sunday, Jan. 15 from 1-3 p.m. at the Somerset Lutheran Church, 510 Germain Street. The pageant is just one of the many program opportunities the organization has throughout the year for people with special needs.
If you plan to attend the meeting, enter downstairs in the back of the church.
The program is in need of reliable volunteers to help out as well as anyone who would be interested in joining the committee.
For more information on participating, volunteering or joining the committee, contact the program at 612-850-2298 or email crowning.achievements@hotmail.com.
