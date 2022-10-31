On Saturday, Nov. 5, 22 people will participate in the annual Crowning Achievements pageant. From 2-5 p.m., enjoy this free event, celebrating men and women in the St. Croix Valley.
At 1 p.m., doors will open at Faith Community Church, 1040 Paperjack Dr., New Richmond, for raffle viewing. Raffle tickets are $1 and items will include various items donated by businesses and individuals. Receive a free raffle ticket for each non-perishable food item donated, limit of five.
Crowning Achievements is a nonprofit that serves men and women over 16 years old with special needs in the St. Croix Valley area of Minnesota and Wisconsin.
The organization hosts events each month within its communities to foster awareness and acceptance of participants, as well as to promote their social circle and skills, all in hopes of increasing their integration in society as well as advancing and increasing their employment opportunities.
Crowning Achievements asks that you consider wearing a mask for the protection of its special needs participants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.