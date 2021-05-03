Events, construction on table for Hudson council
The Hudson Common Council will consider approval of several summer events at its next meeting.
Hudson Booster Days, a benefit concert and a music festival are all on the council’s agenda for discussion and approval. The discussions come after a year of canceled and scaled back events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The council will also discuss an extension of work hours for the Highway 35/Second Street project.
St. Croix County looks to 2022 budget
The St. Croix County Board will hold its regular meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 4.
Supervisors will discuss the 2022 budget priorities, including health insurance, employee compensation, new position and operating expenses. They will also look at updating personnel policies and renewing a lease agreement with the St. Croix County Fair.
Public Health will present a COVID-19 disease activity summary and give an update on vaccine distribution efforts.
The chair will make appointments to committees.
Octagon House Museum open
The St. Croix County Historical Society’s Octagon House Museum has opened for the season.
The museum is open May through October for tours. Tours are available hourly by appointment on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Octagon House is the former home Judge John Shaw Moffat, who moved to Hudson in 1854 with his family. The house was the home to four generations of Moffat-Hughes. The Victorian era home features a full look at 19th century life.
Visit the historical society’s website at stcroixcountyhistory.org to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.