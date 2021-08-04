The St. Croix County Board gathered for its annual meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 3. Here’s what to know from the meeting.
Emergency declaration rescinded
Following a state declaration of emergency, the county has repealed its countywide declaration that was issued after a storm last week.
The county declaration was made out of an abundance of caution, Corporate Counsel Scott Cox said. Now that a state declaration is in place, a county one is no longer necessary.
New construction numbers down
The county's new construction revenue is down from last year. The revenue is down to about $652,000 this year. That’s about $200,000 less than last year.
“That’ll make balancing the budget just a little bit harder for us this year,” County Administrator Ken Witt said.
WNDR grant
County supervisors gave their approval for a grant application to cover proper abandonment of a leaking manure containment facility in the town of Glenwood.
The Wisconsin DNR issued a notice that the facility must be repaired or removed. That notice opens up the option for grant funding, with a cost share of 70% from the state and 30% from the owner.
The county will not be responsible for any of the cost, but its approval is needed for the grant.
