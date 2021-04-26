Here are the stories we're watching this week, April 26-30.
Work begins on Highway 35 in Hudson
HUDSON -- Reconstruction of Highway 35 in Hudson begins on Monday, April 26.
The work is on Highway 35 from Front Street in Hudson to North End Road in the village of North Hudson.
Work includes areas of resurfacing, reconstruction, concrete repair, curb and gutter replacement, utility replacements and more.
Nonlocal traffic will be detoured around the area using Interstate 94, Highway 94 and Minnesota Highway 36/Wisconsin Highway 64.
Parking will be unavailable on Second Street in downtown Hudson. Parking space will be used to keep traffic lanes open during work.
UWRF in-person commencement
RIVER FALLS -- The University of Wisconsin-River Falls plans to hold a limited in-person commencement for its spring graduates on Saturday, May 1.
The event will honor 756 associates, bachelor’s and master’s degree graduates. To manage capacity limitations, graduates will be divided into two small ceremonies. Only the registered, graduating students; a minimal number of university employees; and the chancellor and campus leadership participating on stage in the ceremony will be allowed to attend.
To ensure COVID-19 health and safety guidelines are followed, spectator restrictions will be enforced. Those not authorized to participate in the ceremony are asked to refrain from going to the Falcon Center.
UWRF’s 2021 Distinguished Alum Carole Mottaz will also be recognized during the ceremony.
The ceremonies will be live-streamed at livestream.com/uwrf.
Work sessions
Several government bodies will meet for work sessions as the month comes to a close.l
The St. Croix County board will host a committee of the whole work session at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 27. Board memes will strategic plan with analysis of strengths, weakness opportunities and threats. The board began the strategic plan process earlier this month. Read more about the kickoff.
The Hudson School Board will meet for its regular monthly work session at 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 26.
The New Richmond Council will meet for a work session at 5 p.m. Monday, April 26.
