Robert Cesena, 48, Hudson resident and a global key account vice president at 3M, pleaded not guilty to charges of felony stalking a 24-year-old Hudson woman and misdemeanor disorderly conduct on Monday, April 25.
The events in question occurred in mid March after a report of suspicious activity came to the attention of the Hudson Police Department.
Officers responded to a residence on Locust Street where there had been ongoing reports of stalking at the residence. A man would walk through the backyard and attempt to look into the windows of the lower level bedroom and living room.
Cesena was arrested the night of March 14 and booked into the St. Croix County jail. He has since been released on $2,500 bond, with the stipulations of no contact with the witnesses or their places of work or residence.
Cesena’s attorney Aaron Nelson said he has talked with prosecutors about a resolution. Prosecutors will make an offer for resolution at least two weeks prior to the next hearing “unless negotiations are going well.”
The next hearing, a pre-trial conference, is scheduled for June 22.
