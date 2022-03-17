Robert T. Cesena, 48, Hudson resident and a global key account vice president at 3M, was charged by the St. Croix County Circuit Court with felony stalking of a 24-year-old Hudson woman and misdemeanor disorderly conduct on Monday, March 14.
Hudson Police Department officers responded to a residence on Locust Street on Sunday for a report of suspicious activity. There were ongoing reports of stalking at the residence, where a man would walk through the backyard and attempt to look into the windows of the lower level bedroom and living room.
A surveillance camera picked up a man in the backyard. That footage in addition to discrepancies in the timelines reported by Cesena and his wife tipped off officers that Cesena may be the man in the video.
Cesena was arrested that night and booked in the St. Croix County jail. He has since been released on $2,500 bond, with the stipulations of no contact with the witnesses or their locations of work or residence.
This is a developing story.
