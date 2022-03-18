Snow is a sneaky evidence keeper.
Multiple calls came into the Hudson Police Department within a two-week span reporting footprints in the snow of a backyard near windows and of a man peeping at the same residence on Locust Street.
After a few of these incidents in February, the landlord of the duplex installed surveillance cameras.
Once the landlord did, the culprit was caught on tape.
Robert T. Cesena, 48, Hudson resident and a global key account vice president at 3M, was charged Monday, March 14, by the St. Croix County Circuit Court with felony stalking of a 24-year-old Hudson woman and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
The footage collected by the landlord’s surveillance camera in addition to discrepancies in the timelines reported by Cesena and his wife, Noel, led police to suspect Cesena may be the man in the video.
Cesena was arrested Sunday, March 13, and booked in the St. Croix County jail.
He appeared in court the next day and was released after posting a $2,500 bond with stipulations that he have no contact with the witness and that he not go near her home and work.
Officers became familiar with the situation on Locust Street, after two weeks of calls from the residents and neighbors about suspicious activity.
On Saturday, March 12, an officer responded when the 24-year-old victim, who lives on the lower level of a duplex on Locust, called after observing a male sneak up to her window on the surveillance camera and attempt to look into it before walking away.
Residents decided to share the footage of the man outside the property with neighbors to alert them of suspicious activity.
Like clockwork, the man returned the following night, Sunday, March 13.
A woman who lives on Fourth Street was walking her dog, when she felt uncomfortable with a man who kept appearing. She called her boyfriend to join her. She had been sent the footage from the night before and was aware of the ongoing situation.
To her, the man looked similar to the man on the footage.
He peered at the residence on Locust Street. It was a duplex where the woman used to live. The man walked away from the couple. Then he stood and stared at the couple before walking backward away from them.
Later on in their walk, the Fourth Street woman and her boyfriend saw a dark colored Mini Cooper drive past them with its interior light on. The driver stared at the woman. She suspected this was the man she had seen outside of her old home at the beginning of her walk.
The Mini Cooper continued to drive in laps around them in the downtown area before the driver left the vehicle and began walking toward them.
The two quickly made their way home, flagging down a Hudson police car on their way. Other officers responded about 9 p.m., discovering the Mini Cooper was registered to Cesena.
“There is an ongoing stalking issue at this residence and I was there just last night for it,” an officer reported in the criminal complaint. “This involves a male that walks through the backyard of [the Locust Street residence] and attempts to look into the windows of the lower half of the building, which are a bedroom and living room.”
The Mini Cooper was unoccupied and parked in the Wells Fargo lot on Second Street, five blocks from Cesena residence.
Officers went to the Cesena home.
In the criminal complaint, an officer noted that Cesena appeared to be the same person as the man in the surveillance tape, “especially his head/hairline, which had been the factor that ruled out someone else last night.”
In separate interviews with Cesena and his wife, officers became suspicious of discrepancies of his activities both Saturday and Sunday night.
As for driving the car Sunday night, Cesena told police he was having vehicle troubles, so when the car’s “check engine” light came on, he said he followed recent instructions from a mechanic and parked the vehicle to turn it off. Cesena said he parked his vehicle on Third Street. In the criminal complaint, officers said that seemed odd considering the auto shop he referenced was nearby.
Cesena claimed he drove his car again, parking it in the Wells Fargo lot, just blocks from his residence, where he got out of the car to make a work call and began walking around. Then he got back in his vehicle and drove home.
When an officer asked what his walking route was, Cesena gave a vague answer. When pressed to be more specific, his route didn’t match where he was parked, according to the criminal complaint.
Cesena was brought to the police station for further questioning and was booked at the St. Croix County jail that evening.
In the criminal complaint officers state Cesena is a longtime neighbor of the parents of the Fourth Street woman. Officers suspect that it is possible that Cesena had been going to the Locust Street residence looking for the Fourth Street woman who used to live there, not knowing that she had moved to a residence nearby.
(1) comment
Old enough to be jer father!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.