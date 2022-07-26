St. Croix County Fair

Easton Gausman and Strawberry waited outside the judging arena Saturday at the St. Croix County Fair. 

 Tom Lindfors

The sweltering heat and humidity of the afternoon was washed away in a torrent of rain that flooded Tiffany Creek and blessed the St. Croix County Fair with a brilliant double rainbow. 

Surely that was a sign, the fair’s primetime, spotlight event was about to start in the judging arena and a little good luck would go a long way toward helping the fair climb back from the pandemic’s punch.

Inside, a standing-room-only crowd surrounded a sea of baseball caps and cowboy hats sharing  the bleachers in anticipation of the call by legendary livestock auctioneer Chad Nawrocki. 

The buzz of the crowd hovered in the air while beneath the glare of fluorescent lights, tattooed forearms and sunburned faces glistened with the sweet sweat of a hard day's work.

Inside the railing, the show, the future of farming was on display. Young people, boys and girls, men and women, paraded their prize winning sheep, goats, swine and beef cattle to the cheers of friends and family members.  

Outside the railing, ringmen stood between the show and the crowd charged with spotting bidders with a wave and a shout. Whether it was an educated eye or an adrenaline fueled flinch, one bid bettered the next until “sold” rang out and the duel began anew.

The list of winning bidders reads like a who's who of local business, government and social  leaders. Their purchases will fill freezers at food pantries, provide bonuses at Christmas, highlight the menus at local eateries and be the main course at countless family dinners invisibility strengthening the ties that bind us all together. It was agriculture paying it forward.

While the action of the auction is great theater it is also business.  

The annual 4-H/FFA Meat Animal auction is one of the highlights of the fair and this year’s version did not disappoint.

84 animals were auctioned off for $178,323.65. Gregerson Ace Hardware paid the top price for beef and hogs purchasing Brekken McAbee’s steer for $7,958.25 and Madelyn Dorsey’s hog for $2,600. National Refund and Marketing purchased Katelynn Bazille’s sheep for the top price of $1,354.50 and The Durand Smokehouse bought Ethan Bazille’s goat for the top price of $697.

