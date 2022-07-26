The sweltering heat and humidity of the afternoon was washed away in a torrent of rain that flooded Tiffany Creek and blessed the St. Croix County Fair with a brilliant double rainbow.
Surely that was a sign, the fair’s primetime, spotlight event was about to start in the judging arena and a little good luck would go a long way toward helping the fair climb back from the pandemic’s punch.
Inside, a standing-room-only crowd surrounded a sea of baseball caps and cowboy hats sharing the bleachers in anticipation of the call by legendary livestock auctioneer Chad Nawrocki.
The buzz of the crowd hovered in the air while beneath the glare of fluorescent lights, tattooed forearms and sunburned faces glistened with the sweet sweat of a hard day's work.
Inside the railing, the show, the future of farming was on display. Young people, boys and girls, men and women, paraded their prize winning sheep, goats, swine and beef cattle to the cheers of friends and family members.
Outside the railing, ringmen stood between the show and the crowd charged with spotting bidders with a wave and a shout. Whether it was an educated eye or an adrenaline fueled flinch, one bid bettered the next until “sold” rang out and the duel began anew.
The list of winning bidders reads like a who's who of local business, government and social leaders. Their purchases will fill freezers at food pantries, provide bonuses at Christmas, highlight the menus at local eateries and be the main course at countless family dinners invisibility strengthening the ties that bind us all together. It was agriculture paying it forward.
While the action of the auction is great theater it is also business.
The annual 4-H/FFA Meat Animal auction is one of the highlights of the fair and this year’s version did not disappoint.
84 animals were auctioned off for $178,323.65. Gregerson Ace Hardware paid the top price for beef and hogs purchasing Brekken McAbee’s steer for $7,958.25 and Madelyn Dorsey’s hog for $2,600. National Refund and Marketing purchased Katelynn Bazille’s sheep for the top price of $1,354.50 and The Durand Smokehouse bought Ethan Bazille’s goat for the top price of $697.
Spencer Prestebak took a pickle break, Saturday afternoon, at the St. Croix County Fair.
James Kass had just completed answering the judges questions in Poultry Showmanship Saturday, at the St. Croix County Fair. An avian virus prevented exhibitors from presenting live their poultry at this years fair.
Lydia Bennett had a front row seat under the big top to take in some of the entertainment at Croix Court, Saturday, at the St. Croix County Fair.
Ventriloquist, David Malmberg, and his associate had fun with members of the audience Saturday afternoon at the St. Croix County Fair.
Young exhibitors waited for their opportunity to participate in the showmanship competition at the St. Croix County Fair.
Stella Kamm and her Holstein, Abi Lou, took home the Reserve Grand Champion ribbon for the Junior Fair Dairy Show, Saturday, at the St. Croix County Fair.
Landon Van Dyk and his Holstein, Betheny, took home the Dairy Grand Champion ribbon at the Jr. Fair Dairy competition at the 2022 St. Croix County Fair.
Members of the River City Cloggers entertained folks at Croix Court, Saturday afternoon at the St. Croix County Fair.
Ellie Olivares and her little sister, Tabita, wondered when the rain would stop, Saturday, at the St. Croix County Fair.
Every detail counts. Kamryn Brandt combed the snarls out of her cow's tail at the St. Croix County Fair.
Ava Kersten and Shotgun took First Place in the Youth Horse Show at the 2022 St. Croix County Fair.
St. Croix County Fairgoers were rewarded with a double rainbow following a torrential downpour Saturday afternoon.
Easton Gausman and Strawberry waited outside the judging arena Saturday at the St. Croix County Fair.
Saturday was Junior Fair Dairy judging day at the St. Croix County Fair.
Dairy Judge, Jessica Pralle-Trimner reviewed Jr. Fair Dairy Exhibitors Saturday, at the St. Croix County Fair.
Braden Afdahl shares a sheep's eye view at the kids Muttin' Bustin' competition Saturday, at the St. Croix County Fair.
Wally Dulon had no intention of ever letting go of his sheep during his Muttin' Bustin' ride Saturday, at the St. Croix County Fair.
Miss Rodeo St. Croix Valley, Emily Oman, shared the spotlight with Muttin' Bustin' Girls champion Amelia "Chucky" Miller, Saturday, at the St. Croix County Fair.
Six contenders appeared to be paying varying degrees of attention to the Diaper Dash they were about to participate in, Saturday, at the St. Croix County Fair.
Austin Dale took advantage of a bubble in which to enjoy this year's fair in St. Croix County.
Jorgan Omann had the honor of presenting the American Flag to start the 4-H/FFA Meat Animal Auction Saturday night at the St. Croix County Fair.
Grace Willet showed off her hog to bidders during the 4-H/FFA Meat Animal Auction Saturday night at the St. Croix County Fair.
Ringman, Jeff Lorentz, calls out a bidder during the 4-H/FFA Meat Animal Auction, Saturday, at the St. Croix County Fair.
A standing-room-only crowd filled the bleachers and then some in anticipation of the call by legendary livestock auctioneer, Chad Nawrocki, Saturday night at the St. Croix County Fair.
