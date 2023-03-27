Candidates for the town of St. Joseph chair Darla Meyers and incumbent chair Theresa Johnson chatted as constituents began to trickle into the town hall for a candidate forum.
Hosted by the not-yet-of-voting-age members of the Rolling Hills 4-H group, the candidate forum took place on Tuesday, March 21.
Johnson and Meyers were joined by candidates for supervisor 4 Ann Sykora and incumbent Chris Marshall, as well as one of the candidates for supervisor 2 Matt Moore.
Candidate for supervisor 2 Barb Swanson was not in attendance.
The six young people volunteered their time to help 40-some residents become educated voters as they head to the polls on April 4.
The evening began with an introduction of the rules in which the forum would operate by the moderator John Banttari, who was an impartial and non-resident of St. Joseph.
There would be no personal references about other candidates from their peers or from the audience.
Questions would not be repeated, but similar ones asked together.
Only one minute for each candidate to respond.
No rebuttals, that’s what closing statements are for.
With 4-H members sitting at a table directly in front of the candidates, the two alerted speakers as to the time they had remaining. Green card for “go.” Yellow for “30 seconds left.” Red for “your time is up.”
Some kept tabs on time, of their own accord, on cell phones in the audience.
Candidates were courteous and observational, for the most part, of these two volunteers’ time keeping.
Here are some of the questions asked by voters and summaries of how they were answered by the candidates, in the order they were answered. For additional perspectives of the town of St. Joseph candidates, read “Candidate profiles: Town of St. Joseph board."
Since this level of government is nonpartisan, how will you keep your political beliefs out of decision making?
Marshall
Marshall said he operates with a nonpartisan attitude all the time. With a focus on citizens and residents of this community, he doesn’t believe his decisions have ever been made on a partisan basis.
Sykora
Sykora said this will be a very easy task to accomplish. Through her current role at 3M, she is often tasked with finding solutions to problems in a team setting. She has worked with all sorts of people with a “let’s work together. Let’s figure out what’s wrong,” mentality.
Meyers
Meyers reminded the audience of the oath of office taken by each official, swearing to uphold the nonpartisan Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the State of Wisconsin of which do not come from men, but from God.
“Every vote flows from that document,” she said. When you take that oath you are swearing nonpartisanship.
“I believe I can serve with that in mind,” she said.
Johnson
Johnson said she always approaches decisions in a nonpartisan manner.
She asks, “what's best to do for the community?” She looks at what the law is and what the ordinances say. Johnson said some may believe they know how she votes at the polls, but assured the crowd that they couldn’t.
Moore
“Partisan politics have no place at the town hall level,” Moore said. His goal is to maintain the rural quality of life that folks enjoy in St. Joseph. He admitted he may not have run if he had to have affiliated with a specific party. There is going to be discourse, but hopes to make it on something that matters, like roads, fire protections and the acreage regulations.
What are your views on improving broadband internet access?
Moore
Moore was “100% in favor” of expanding broadband access. How it would be funded and the details were things he would have to look into. Could additional federal relief funds be used? If so, he would push for that. It’s important to equip residents with broadband access and it will also attract people to the area, he said.
Marshall
Though self-admittedly not a very tech savvy person, Marshall is in favor if that’s what people want. The board has been trying to work with companies, but pulling things together for something like this is “interesting,” he said.
Sykora
Sykora is supportive of broadband. “We all enjoy it,” she said. COVID-19 changed the landscape for people to work from home, as well as the need for kids to attend school. She asked “how will it impact the budget?” and where is it going to be for residents?
Meyers
“Show me the data,” she said. Thus far, based on the conversations she has had, Meyers said there is disagreement on the data. On April 27, residents are invited to meet with broadband providers. What is it going to cost the taxpayer? Why am I paying for someone else's broadband? All questions Meyers said can be asked of providers at this event.
Johnson
“I believe everyone should have access to broadband,” Johnson said. In the township, she said there are currently about 400-500 homes without access. There is not yet enough information, however, to commit dollars to the project. There need to be consistent numbers from providers for the board to make an informed decision.
Why do you want to be seated on this board?
Moore
“My wife laughs at me, but I love the minutiae of government,” Moore said. As someone who has spent his career in public service and as a self proclaimed nerd, the responsibilities of the role of town supervisor pique his interest. He wants to make things better for the community, while protecting the things residents hold dear.
“The role is simple,” he said. “The work is difficult.”
Marshall
As the man behind the public works, like road repairs, in St. Joseph, Marshall has many reasons he enjoys being on the board. One, he felt he could learn a lot about the people in the community, “to fight for the little guy.” Two, it’s about giving back. Since there is a small amount of tax dollars to work with, he said, it’s important to watch the financial aspect of the town’s governing role.
Sykora
Sykora, the daughter of immigrants, wanted to run for public office because of her background.
Seeing all of the benefits her family has had, living in the United States, she wants to be a “net positive contributor in society.” Additionally, she said she wants to give back and work in a collaborative manner as a town supervisor.
Meyers
If one word sums up Meyers response to this question it is “service.” With one term on the board under her belt, Meyers “was awakened to how much it affects all of us.” She wants to preserve what residents had when they arrived in St. Joseph, learn the mechanics of decisions made and pay attention to the details.
“I don’t expect you to trust me, but show me the data,” she said.
Johnson
Giving back to the community is Johnson’s primary reason for running and serving on the board. “I’m proud of my service to the town,” she said.
Johnson recounted the story of how she originally got involved in St. Joseph government, when she had to maneuver through government channels to get something done at her property. Wanting to make the process easier for others, she started her journey on the board.
