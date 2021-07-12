Hudson School Board
The Hudson School Board will host its annual meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, July 12.
Board members will hear a COVID-19 operational update and the second reading of student policies.
The board will discuss academic standards for the upcoming school year and the elementary handbook. It will also review the certified staff supplement pay and tutoring rates.
The board will go into closed session to discuss strategies for crime prevention and detection as well as employee evaluation data.
New Richmond Council
The New Richmond Council will meet for its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, July 12.
Board members will discuss the police department fiber extension.
The board will also discuss plats for Fox Run and Meadow Crossing as well as CSM applications for Mint Development and Ball Five Rentals.
Snow removal ordinance, surplus equipment declaration and more are also on the agenda.
Highway 35 construction update
Construction continues on Highway 94 through downtown Hudson and North Hudson. Work is set to continue through the fall.
Crews will be finishing pavement patches from Front Street to Coulee Road. Lighting conduit work will begin on Coulee Road to Vine Street and sidewalk replacement work will continue.
In North Hudson, crews will continue work on sanitary sewer and water main work north of Michaelson Street.
River Falls Days begins
The annual River Falls Days kicks off on Thursday, July 15 and runs through Sunday, July 18.
Thursday features live music, a food truck and the conormatino of River Falls Ambassadors.
The festival continues into the weekend with the medallion hunt, live entertainment, a reverse parade, 5K race and much more.
Learn more at rfchamber.com. See the riverfallsjournal.com for coverage of the event.
