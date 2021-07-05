Here’s what to know for this post-holiday week.
County board
The St. Croix County Board will host its regular monthly meeting at 5 p.m. July 6.
An amendment to the all-terrain UTV route ordinance will be discussed, as well as an update to personnel policies.
The board will also discuss a resolution in support of the Medicaid expansion in the governor’s budget, as well as a resolution supporting transparency in renewable energy development.
The board will also hear the monthly financial report.
Highway 35 update
A meeting providing an update on the progress of the Highway 35 project will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7 at the Lakefront Park Bandshell. WisDOT, the city of Hudson and the project contractor team will be present.
The next steps for the project will be presented as well as what those next steps means for residents, businesses and visitors. Staff will be available to answer questions.
Work on the downtown portion of the project had been paused to accommodate the Fourth of July holiday and Booster Days.
Concerts in the Park
The Hudson Concerts in the Park series continues with the Riddle Brothers on July 8. The ban will bring its Americana music to the Lakefront Park stage at 7 p.m.
NR library board
The New Richmond Library Board will discuss its use of fines for overdue books. The fines were temporarily suspended last year to reduce additional barriers during the pandemic.
The library first began implementing fines in 2017.
The board will meet at 4:30 p.m. July 6.
