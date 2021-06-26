A number to know
30. That the percentage increase in news fall freshman applications for University of Wisconsin System over the previous two years. Applications of Wisconsin residents, first-generation students, and underrepresented minorities are also up, the UW System reported.
Quote to know
“It burdens those who can’t afford to make those changes or even have a home -- they may rent at this time -- it prices them out of the market.” Executive Director Kristie Smith, talking about how the housing boom hurts low-income families.
Good to know
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Friday, June 25, that the families of more than 250,000 students who participate in the National School Lunch Program will be receiving more than $80 million in food benefits through the School Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) program. Benefits are being released to families on a rolling basis, and the second planned release of benefits begins the weekend of June 26.
Need to know
Some $140 million in grants will become available to businesses and organizations that play an integral role in Wisconsin's tourism and entertainment industries. Gov. Tony Evers said the breakdown will be:
$75 million for lodging grants;
$11.25 million for movie theaters;
$12 million for live event small businesses;
$2.8 million for minor league sports teams;
$10 million for live venues;
$15 million for destination marketing organizations;
$8 million for summer camps;
$1 million for the Wisconsin Historical Society to assist in reopening historical sites; and
$7.5 million to increase marketing support for Wisconsin's tourism industry.
Nice to know
Anyone, regardless of age or residency, can nominate someone to be one of Pierce County’s most admired senior citizens. The three winners based on current involvement will be announced at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at the Pierce County Fair. Nominations are due July15. Learn more at www.co.pierce.wi.us.
