Numbers to know
61 & 54. CDC and Wisconsin Department of Health data shows that more than 61% of St. Croix County residents 18 and older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. Pierce County is lagging at under 54%. The July 4 goal was 70%.
Quote to know
“This budget is a truly historic, conservative budget that cuts taxes for the middle class, invests in education and health care, and increases Wisconsin’s rainy day fund.” Wisconsin state Rep. Rob Stafsholt, R-Richmond, on sending a $87.5 billion plan to Gov. Tony Evers.
Good to know
Thursday, July 1, marked a day of transition at Chippewa Valley Technical College, as Dr. Sunem Beaton-Garcia officially took the reins as the 11th president while Bruce Barker eased into retirement after 22 years at CVTC, the last 12 as president.
Need to know
Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce – the combined state chamber and manufacturers’ association – released June survey findings that roughly 9 in 10 businesses oppose President Joe Biden’s plans to raise individual income taxes, corporate income taxes and capital gains taxes:
89% of employers oppose raising the corporate income tax from 21 to 28%
86% of employers oppose raising the capital gains tax from 20 to 43.4% on taxpayers with incomes over $1 million
85% of employers oppose raising the rate of the top individual income tax bracket to 39.6%
Nice to know
Our cherished waterways, which are the backdrop to vibrant communities and memorable holidays, should not be taken for granted. Pollution and dramatic annual shifts in water levels are creating problems for our waters, especially Lake Pepin.
High water years accelerate erosion and sedimentation in the lake. Low water years expose the sediment as unnavigable waters and increase the chances of rapid algae growth. Both conditions are problematic for the ecosystem and outdoor enthusiasts.
Fortunately, there is growing support for a federal program to protect and restore the Mississippi River. U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum, D-Minn., introduced federal legislation for the Mississippi River Restoration and Resilience Initiative. The program is modeled from other federal restoration programs — like those for the Great Lakes, Chesapeake Bay, Puget Sound, and the Everglades — and created with guidance from over 50 river organizations, including Lake Pepin Legacy Alliance.
