A number to know
5. A Minnesota man was convicted of illegal rhino feet sales in a Hudson parking lot.
There are five rhinoceros species and all are at risk, according to the World Wildlife Federation.
African species -- Black Rhino: 5,000-plus, critically endangered; White Rhino: 20,000-plus, near threatened
Asian species -- Greater-one horned: 3,500, vulnerable; Javan: 63: critically endangered; Sumatran: Fewer than 100, critically endangered.
Quote to know
“We have reduced infection rates, one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country, our businesses are bouncing back, and we’re a national leader in getting shots in arms, including half of Wisconsinites receiving one dose of the vaccine.” -- Gov. Tony Evers
Need to know
Gas prices after the Fourth of July weekend are averaging $2.98 a gallon in Minnesota and Wisconsin.
That compares to $2.10 a year ago and $3.56 a decade ago in Minnesota.
In Wisconsin, those average prices were $2.15 in 2020 and $3.64 in 2011.
The current national average is $3.12, according to GasBuddy.
Good to know
River Falls is performing market revaluation. The property tax bill residents will receive in December 2021 will be based on the new assessment value of their property.
Nice to know
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin and Driftless Area Land Conservancy are teaming up to improve nearly 2,000 acres of pollinator habitat on public and private lands in southwestern Wisconsin. Federally endangered rusty patched bumble bees, monarch butterflies, regal fritillary butterflies and other at-risk pollinators will benefit from the work, the DNR said in a news release.
The Natural Resources Foundation secured a $100,000 grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s Monarch Butterfly and Pollinators Conservation Fund which will enable DNR staff to restore 267 acres and improve 1,570 acres at 12 state natural areas, wildlife areas and state parks across southwestern Wisconsin.
The grant was also matched with money from Natural Resources Foundation’s Wisconsin Pollinator Protection Fund.
