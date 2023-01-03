Almost a year from the initial groundbreaking, the new Hudson Medical Center opened its doors to patients on Tuesday, Jan. 2.
The public will get a chance to see the new facility at an open house on Jan. 12. The three-story, multi-tenant facility, located just off of Carmichael Road north of the interstate, will house medical offices and outpatient services.
The $50 million project is approximately 160,000 square feet of space – a significant increase from the current Hudson Physicians building. The new location allows the independently and locally owned clinic to expand its current services with the addition of specialist teams Associated Eye Care, Minnesota Oncology, Twin Cities Orthopedics, Hudson Imaging and Valley Surgery Center.
The center will have a café for patient convenience.
“With the expansion of outpatient technologies and the pressure to provide convenient high-quality care at a lower cost, the trend in health care is to offer more services in a non-hospital-based setting,” Hudson Physicians President Dr. Mark Stannard said in late 2021. “Many of the services we will be providing in the Hudson Medical Center do not currently exist in western Wisconsin.”
Each tenant in the new clinic will offer a variety of services and specialties, but their combined location encourages cross-functional collaborations that benefit patient care.
Hudson Physicians, an independent physician owned practice, offers specialties ranging from OB-GYN, pediatrics, family medicine, occupational medicine, podiatry and sports medicine. Urgent care services are available 365 days a year.
Associated Eye Care shares a 50-plus year history with the area. They specialize in all major fields of eye care including cornea, retina, glaucoma, refractive, comprehensive and pediatric ophthalmology and optometry, as well as surgery.
Minnesota Oncology works under the premise that local cancer care is better care. Their independent physicians deliver advanced integrated cancer care, expertise and resources close to the patient's home.
Twin Cities Orthopedics offers high-quality orthopedic care with an entrepreneurial spirit. Their care model provides individualized patient plans for prevention, treatment and recovery.
Hudson Imaging is a partnership between Hudson Physicians, Minneapolis Radiology and Twin Cities Orthopedics. This alliance will provide convenient, accessible and low-cost imaging services to Hudson and surrounding communities.
Valley Surgery Center, with multiple operating and procedure rooms, will focus on outpatient, minimally invasive procedures and surgeries. Their services include, but are not limited to, gynecology, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, podiatry, orthopedics, oncology, otolaryngology and general surgery.
The clinic is looking forward to hosting the upcoming public open house and the opportunity to interact with the community. They will be conducting tours of their new space.
Open house
The Hudson Medical Center will hold an open house on Thursday, Jan. 12, from 3-7 p.m.
Hudson Medical Center is located at 2651 Hillcrest Dr. (east of Carmichael Road)in Hudson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.